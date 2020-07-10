Executive interview: Toyota’s Melody Ayeli on the significant role of ITAM

Given that few IT departments are in a position to start afresh with brand new technology, they invariably have to deal with a long tail of legacy IT and contracts, some of which may be many years old and out of date.

Often, these systems and the software and hardware contracts underpinning them, were developed to support business needs that no longer exist. For Melody Ayeli, chief product owner, head of IT asset and configuration management, at Toyota North America, getting a grip on these software and hardware assets is the first step in any IT modernisation programme.

Ayeli, who recently took up the position of chair of the ITAM Forum, says IT asset management (ITAM) has a significant role to play in digital transformation, and believes that without proper management of IT assets, organisations can be throwing away significant amounts of their money, while also taking on additional security, compliance and legal risks.

“Throughout my career, I have been passionate about applying new technologies to modernise and bring additional value to the enterprise. This interest led me to gravitate towards ITAM. ITAM programmes can provide significant contributions to any organisation, but most still fall short of leveraging it properly or giving it the executive-level attention it deserves,” she warns.

Cost optimisation In Ayeli’s experience, over the past five years executives have primarily been focused on software licence compliance and the fallout from not tracking IT assets properly, which costs companies money and time. But the risk of being under-licensed has become more apparent. “ITAM departments were established as a result of software licensing,” she adds. Companies typically waste one-third of their entire software budget because they have little oversight of what software is being used or how many software licences and of what type the organisation requires. “ITAM programmes can provide significant contributions to any organisation, but most still fall short of leveraging it properly or giving it the executive-level attention it deserves” Melody Ayeli, Toyota North America “Can you imagine any other part of a business where it would be tolerated to waste one-third of the budget? Part of the problem is that this risk and over-expenditure is not often prioritised by and made visible to the right levels of leadership to proactively support ITAM programmes, until they are forced to address it by internal or external factors,” she says. The same is true of hardware IT assets. The problem here, according to Ayeli, is that organisations often keep assets for too long and don’t track them properly, introducing the risk of older IT hardware going out of support unnoticed. She says businesses also face challenges when they have to upgrade systems. The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has shone a spotlight on the need to track IT assets, says Ayeli. Executives are beginning to understand more about ITAM programmes, and given that many companies are in cost-cutting mode following the lifting of lockdown measures, there is an opportunity to improve ITAM.