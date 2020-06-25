CBI: Digital Economy needs joined-up regulations and gigabit

The CBI has called on the UK government to support dynamic startups and scaleups to develop a world-leading digital regulation strategy.

The business group has published a five-point plan in a new report, Building a world-class innovation and digital economy, which highlights the need for a comprehensive, joined-up digital regulation strategy that would provide companies with the long-term certainty needed to invest in the UK

The CBI acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic has driven a colossal demand for technology, connectivity and innovation amongst businesses and consumers. However, in the report, it warned that there is skyrocketing pressure on digital connectivity networks to power new technologies, and a growing concern about the impact of future regulation on the UK’s digital dynamism.

“The crisis has shown how much can be achieved in a short period with a strong partnership between government and industry and clear goals. This spirit of collaboration must be capitalised on in the months ahead, to unleash the benefits of innovation and build back better,” the CBI stated in the report.

Specifically, it called on the government to match political pledges with accelerated action on digital infrastructure. This should include running a twelve-month policy drive to reduce the time and cost of gigabit network roll-out.

The CBI predicted that nationwide gigabit-capable connectivity could allow 400,000 more people to work from home and give people greater flexibility in where they live. This means 270,000 more people could move to rural areas, reducing pressure on transport networks and urban housing.

For businesses, it said that 5G, or gigabit full-fibre or fixed wireless networking would drive the Covid-19 economic recovery, supporting innovation adoption and economic opportunity.