The software innovation impact of coronavirus

IT has been instrumental in keeping businesses operational during the coronavirus lockdown, but as restrictions ease, there is an expectation that office workers will continue to be asked to work from home.

While offshore and outsourced development work has shown that software projects can be managed and delivered remotely, the trend towards agile has seen a drift towards face-to-face meetings between software teams and people in the business to deliver new applications to the business quickly.

The question for senior IT executives is: how effective is remote software development at delivering continuous software innovation to the business? More than ever, business executives will turn to software innovation to drive their coronavirus business recovery plans.

New research from Citrix, based on a poll of 511 UK-based IT leaders and forming part of a global research study of 3,700 IT leaders, found that businesses have been scrambling to meet the challenge of mass working from home, and confronting new security and performance concerns.

Nearly three-quarters of IT decision-makers (72%) believe employees will not want to return to office working, but according to Citrix, the pressure is on for businesses to rapidly establish a new model.

“Almost overnight, the office has become a digital space rather than a physical place,” said Darren Fields, vice-president, networking, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Citrix. “This study shows that IT teams around the world have risen to the challenge of swiftly enabling mass home-working.

“The next task is to make this sustainable and effective for the long term, while also beginning the mammoth job of reintroducing workers back to physical workplaces.

“This huge rupture in the business landscape is likely to bring forward the emergence of a truly hybrid working environment. IT teams and business leaders must make sure this is as seamless, secure and adaptable as possible.”

Workplace guidance Draft guidelines from standards institute BSI have recommended that the best way to mitigate work-related risks from the coronavirus is to enable and support staff to work from home. The BSI’s guidelines recommend that organisations review work zones and move workstations to enable social distancing between each station, paying attention to the space needed to move to and from workstations. It recommends that these workstations should also be arranged so that workers are side-by-side or back-to-back. If workstations are fixed at less than the recommended distance, the BSI said organisations should consider blocking the use of some workstations, or use screens to separate workers. Another aspect of the draft guidance is that workstations and equipment need to be assigned to individual workers, wherever possible, or teams/pairs where this is not possible, such as in a call centre or training facility. The BSI also suggests that organisations should aim to limit the use of high-touch items and shared equipment, and enable frequent cleaning.