Microsoft Build 2020: Nadella praises developers for their work during pandemic

During the opening day of Build 2020, Microsoft unveiled several initiatives to support artificial intelligence (AI), low-code development and Windows developers.

Opening the Build 2020 virtual conference, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said: “While this year feels different, coming together as a community is more important than ever. There are tens of thousands of you tuned in from dozens of countries around the world, and it’s fantastic to see.”

Nadella praised the IT industry for rising to the challenges presented by the Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown. “Our industry has been called upon to help address the world’s most acute needs through this crisis,” he said, “and I’m proud of how all of you have raised the game and been there when the world needed you the most, serving as those digital first responders to the first responders out there for whom we are very thankful.”

IT has made it possible for businesses to change very rapidly during the pandemic, he added. “Every organisation will increasingly need the ability at a moment’s notice to remote everything, from manufacturing to sales to customer support. They will also need the ability to simulate anything, from how the immune system responds to a virus, to how a fault in a wind turbine can impact our power supply. And they will need to be able to automate everywhere to enable faster, more agile response, from triage in healthcare to the maintenance in smart buildings to kerbside pick-up in retail.

“I think this opportunity is what grounds us in our mission at Microsoft to empower every person and organisation on the planet to achieve more.”