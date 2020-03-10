IT Priorities 2020: Digitisation drives IT modernisation growth

The Computer Weekly/TechTarget UK IT priorities 2020 survey has found that organisations are driving forward application modernisation initiatives and using software as a service (SaaS) for user computing.

The survey reported that 40% of the 210 UK IT professionals asked said that they would be doing application modernisation during 2020. This represents a massive jump from the 15% of IT professionals planning application modernisation initiatives in the Computer Weekly/TechTarget UK IT priorities 2019 survey.

Looking deeper into the figures, 28% of the 2020 respondents said they were running web application development projects, while more than half (58%) said they have application programming interface (API) management projects running in 2020.

Application modernisation is set to become increasingly important, given that more and more systems are being built and more are becoming “legacy”. Last year, Gartner reported that by 2025, 90% of current applications will still be in use, and most will continue to receive insufficient modernisation investment.

The Computer Weekly/TechTarget UK IT priorities 2020 survey reported that three-quarters of IT professionals said they were at the early-to-mid-stage of digital transformation. It’s likely that application modernisation is being driven by a need to join up business processes as part of wider digital transformation initiatives, with 38% of the IT professionals who took part in the survey saying they were investing in application modernisation as part of their digitisation strategies. This figure is similar to the proportion in 2019 who said they were modernising applications to support digitisation initiatives (37%).

Over half (53%) of the 2020 survey respondents said they were also prioritising business process automation. Nearly a third (30%) said they will be deploying ERP in 2020, while 27% are deploying CRM.

The fairly large proportion of IT professionals who plan to run API management initiatives during 2020 (58%) is interesting given recent data from API management firm, MuleSoft, which found that the majority of organisations integrate only a small percentage of applications. Mulesoft reported that the average organisation has 900 applications, and only 28% are currently integrated.