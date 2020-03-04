IT Priorities 2020: UK business applications investment in AI gathers steam

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning activities have gained significant ground as areas of enterprise software investment for IT buyers in the UK, according to the Computer Weekly/TechTarget IT Priorities survey for 2020.

Some 30% of the survey’s respondents plan to increase their spending on AI/machine learning technologies in 2020. And a quarter of the companies surveyed plan to spend more than $500,000 on AI this year, compared with only 12% two years ago in 2018.

This continues a trend announced for 2019. AI and blockchain then spiked as priority areas for investment. AI leapt, in the 2018 for 2019 survey, from 8% to 18% as a priority area in the UK, and from 8% to 16% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Blockchain went from 3% to 6% as an investment priority area in the UK, and from 5% to 10% in the EMEA region as a whole.

Other enterprise software highlights in this year’s survey, which was conducted among 210 UK IT professionals, were: “experience” – customer, digital and employee – was a broad theme; businesses are looking more to differentiate themselves competitively with internal application development; and robotic process automation (RPA) is being more deployed intensively.

Hyper-automation The automation of automation, signified by RPA, emerges as a definite trend from this year’s research. Companies are identifying the opportunity to “hyper-automate” business processes, to adopt a Gartner term, leveraging machine learning as well as low code/no code platforms. These are visual integrated development environments that allow business users – often known as citizen developers – to drag and drop application components, connect them together and create a mobile or web app. Some 5% of companies are also exploring machine learning services that effectively allow them to rent expertise that they are unlikely to have in-house.

Application modernisation on fire Application integration is a major area for investment in 2020. More than half of the respondents will be doing application programming interface (API) management projects (58%) and business process automation (53%). Similarly, the entire area of in-house user organisation software development is hot for investment in 2020. This would suggest digital transformation programmes are gathering pace, as companies seek to differentiate themselves competitively by virtue of their own software engineering efforts. The research indicates that three-quarters of respondents are at the early to mid-stages of digital transformation, while 13% are advanced. Application modernisation (40%), DevOps (37%), microservices (28%), and container management (23%) are among the initiatives companies are deploying in 2020. By comparison, a year ago, the figures were 15% for application modernisation, 20% for DevOps, 16% for microservices and 13% for container management.