TSB Bank digitises banking forms in response to coronavirus lockdown

TSB Bank has begun rolling out Adobe Sign as part of its 2022 digital transformation strategy. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the bank has used software from Adobe to support its personal and business banking customers.

Forms designed in Adobe XD are being made available to the bank’s customers online, where customers can complete the forms and electronically sign them via Adobe Sign. According to TSB Bank, the digitised workflow has enabled it to free up employees’ time to focus on proactively helping customers manage their finances.

TSB said the roll-out of Adobe Sign also means it has been able to accelerate its vision of enabling more customers to be serviced through its digital channels, negating the need for physical, in-branch visits, and greatly reducing customer calls to contact centres.

Over the past eight weeks, TSB Bank has released 18 forms online, designed in Adobe XD, and processed more than 80,000 online interactions using Adobe Sign, which would have equated to as many as 15,000 in-branch, face-to-face visits.

It said that the new digital approach will provide customers with a peace of mind when it comes to their finances, as well as reinforce their safety by being accessible at home during the current health outbreak.

This approach has eased significant pressure on TSB’s customer call centres, freeing up employees to focus on proactively helping customers manage their finances.

Customer interactions – such as change of address, bereavements or disputes – have historically required people to visit their local branch. But with its new digital approach, TSB said it is helping customers stay safe at home during the pandemic and keep in control of their finances.

The digital approach is also being applied to the way the bank processes the UK government’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme and Bounce Back Loan Scheme application forms available online for small and medium-sized businesses. It said that this enables its business banking customers to apply for critical lending and financial support.

“Enabling our customers to access the services, support and finances they need, quickly and securely through our platform, has been a critical part of our plans. It also frees up our colleagues to serve them on more complex issues,” said Suresh Viswanathan, chief operating officer at TSB Bank.

“Working with Adobe has allowed us to be agile in our response to the pandemic and the rapidly changing situation ahead of us. This has required us to move at speed and ensure schemes can be consistently updated as and when needed.”

The bank is also using its new TSB Smart Agent webchat function to provide support to customers and direct them to the relevant online forms to ensure as many people as possible are benefitting from the support.

The new forms have also been specifically designed using Adobe XD to form a seamless and intuitive end-to-end digital application journey, which also caters to customers who may never have used online banking before.