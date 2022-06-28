Composability set to be next big thing for digital experience platforms

The pressure on organisations to offer excellent customer experience to each unique individual is growing. Today’s consumers have much lower levels of patience for businesses that fail to meet their exacting expectations, whether around service, availability, delivery or choice.

Rises in inflation rates and cost of living are driving a decrease in spending and consumers being more selective about what they buy, and where from. According to the latest EY Future Consumer Index, 42% of people will only buy from brands that align with their values, and 36% will only visit stores that offer great experiences.

Against this backdrop, a digital experience platform (DXP) could prove a vital investment for organisations. A DXP lets companies engage more effectively with their customers and use the data to optimise and automate their digital experience. The objective is to increase customer loyalty, boost brand awareness and, ultimately, improve business performance.

Legislation governing cookies and consent, coupled with increased concerns around data privacy, mean businesses need a new way of managing data and turning that into an understanding of customers, so they can fulfil those aims. A rebalancing of trust is required to demonstrate that if customers give brands their data, the brands will use that in a meaningful way to benefit individuals.

“A lot of our customers are looking to CDP [customer data platform] technology to enable that to happen, which is why we created the Real-Time CDP,” says Steve Allison, senior manager, strategic marketing EMEA, audience & data technologies at Adobe.

“The core part of the CDP is a profile containing the latest, greatest information about that customer that can be used to coordinate and activate that customer, making sure that everything we do for them is relevant to the context to that moment in time that they’re in.”

Streaming segmentation Adobe has introduced streaming segmentation to help companies get a real-time view of customers while ensuring compliance with any legislation. The issue with traditional segmentation, which divides customers into groups that share similar characteristics, is that it relies on batch, often outdated information. Streaming segmentation changes the definition that an individual belongs to in real time, as they are interacting with the brand. “When that information comes back, it has already re-evaluated you and said what your new segments are going to be,” says Allison. “That means you can be relevant far quicker and keep attention span far quicker with customers.” These latest innovations in DXPs will enable firms to establish omnichannel personalisation without being hampered by delays in obtaining data or by disparate systems for different channels. This is down to CDPs with real-time data-processing capabilities over all the different systems feeding in and out of the platform, and machine-learning algorithms that offer the scale and speed of insights needed to translate this information into the next action. “Businesses are able to drive a single conversation across any channel, jumping between the real world and the digital world, phones and web pages, and anything else that they use, like the new Metaverse coming up, to build that loyalty with the brand, rebuild the trust about giving data and give a much more responsive level of personalisation than we’ve ever done before,” says Allison.

The beauty of composability Composability is currently one of the biggest trends in the DXP space. The next generation of DXPs will feature composable architecture as the foundation layer through which all the data, systems and fundamental infrastructure for the delivery of digital engagements can sit upon. OpenText is supporting this flexible, composable approach via its Experience Cloud, which brings together tools for creating, managing and using content, experiences, communications and digital assets. “It brings a pattern, not a prescription, to our customers,” says OpenText VP Guy Hellier. “This is not a monolithic platform.” Companies can opt for the cloud service managed by OpenText or can run the technology in their own private datacentre cloud. They can also combine DXP elements such as the CMS, CDP and DAM from OpenText and integrate other capabilities they already have. “They are all composable, and this is the way we are building it,” says Hellier. “By bringing in the CDP, this doesn’t in any way prevent our customers from using something else they may already have in place. “It brings a pattern, not a prescription, to our customers. This is not a monolithic platform” Guy Hellier, OpenText “What we are doing is pre-building the pathway of a data flow and the use of tagging, so they are going to get to market that much faster by using our pattern, but the tools are open, they are able to be plugged into whatever data sources, whatever content sources our customers are using.” On top of that composable architecture, a raft of highly flexible, agile, headless components and applications can sit. A headless approach involves decoupling content – whether a snippet, headline or image – from the presentation layer, so the end-user can receive a personalised experience dependent on the device they are using, their interests and their relationship with the brand. “It allows for not only a high level of personalisation, but also digital channel contextualisation,” says Liz Miller, vice-president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “Headless really decouples from not only the where someone is going to experience what you have built, but also the what fundamentally they are going to experience. “The new focus of any DXP is to have the flexibility to not only bend toward where the organisation needs to be by way of composition and delivery and presentation layer, but also where the customers are going to be.” Although this headless approach is increasingly popular, it will not suit every firm, many of which still have traditional headed websites and content management systems. Miller adds: “While many businesses are now creating new points of engagement and experience ahead of the fashion, they can’t necessarily just blink their eyes overnight and their entire digital footprint is now headless or can be managed by a headless system. Read more about digital experience platforms Explore this introduction to digital experience platforms.

DXP vs CMS vs WEM: Which platform is right for you?

Creating digital experiences key to driving exceptional CX. “The builders and the content creators don’t all live in an environment where headless is 100% possible. They need systems that allow flexibility to support headed environments, hybrid environments or a completely headless content management system.” Another trend in the DXP space is ease of access for a broader range of users. OpenText will next turn its attention to developing a common user experience for the hundreds of different tools in the MarTech ecosystem. Currently, the onus is on end-users to visit different applications, such as project management or social publishing, to carry out different tasks. OpenText plans to start bringing those tools into a common unified experience. Hillier says: “It’s not just marketing users, it’s business users, it’s the department that’s responsible for onboarding customers to new services where you’ve already acquired the customer, and now you need to go deliver the service itself. “What we’re doing is bringing automation and analytics tools to business that marketing has been enjoying in more narrow marketing solutions.”