Can Lady Gaga and Madonna get people to take security seriously?

The holding to ransom of a business that very few people have ever heard of rarely makes the mid-afternoon news bulletin on BBC Radio 2, but the mainstream media was prepared to make an exception in the case of NYC-based law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas and Sacks, which has been attacked by Gold Southfield, the cyber crime group behind the ReVIL/Sodinokibi ransomware strain. Why might this be?

The facts of this ransomware case are quite mundane. The attack on Grubman’s network saw 756GB of documents on multiple clients stolen, including contracts, non-disclosure agreements, phone numbers and email addresses. As is becoming quite normal, the attack bears some hallmarks of a double extortion attempt, as some documents have been posted on a dark web forum as proof that the hack is genuine, and as a threat to encourage the victim to pay up.

It is true that not many people outside the legal profession will have heard of Grubman, but this case is rather more remarkable than usual because those affected by the incident includes a huge roster of celebrities, such as Bette Midler, Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, Idina Menzel, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Mary J Blige, Nicki Minaj and Run DMC.

The documents posted online, incidentally, are excerpts from a contract for Madonna’s recent Madame X tour.

In a statement to showbiz magazine Variety, one of the first outlets to report the story, a spokesperson for Grubman said: “We can confirm that we’ve been victimised by a cyber attack. We have notified our clients and our staff. We have hired the world’s experts who specialise in this area, and we are working around the clock to address these matters.”

Sam Curry, chief security officer at endpoint protection service Cybereason, is a frequent commentator on the big hacks of the day. He described the attack on Grubman as a “surgical strike”, clearly designed to attract global attention.

“Human beings are the single biggest asset that cyber criminals have in extorting money, and specifically in the case of the breach of the Grubman law firm,” he said.

“The million-dollar question is how much personal information the hackers have obtained and how real are their threats? And what are the ransom demands of the hackers?”

Curry added: “If the hackers have obtained personal information of these celebrities, will they give Grubman the encryption keys and return stolen files if the ransom demands are met? Unfortunately, there are no longer any guarantees for companies that decide to pay a ransom.”

Hell hath no fury like a celebrity hacked Francis Gaffney, director of threat intelligence at email security firm Mimecast, said the high-profile nature of the victim’s list could mean it will face more trouble down the line as those on the list can afford to “lawyer up”. “When somebody trusts you with such important information, it is vital that you adequately protect it, know exactly where it is stored and who is able to access it,” said Gaffney. “It is also not just the financial penalties that businesses face, but the damage to their reputation as well. Once this happens, brands often lose the trust of consumers and partners, and this can be a struggle to recover. This is particularly relevant in this case, with the data belonging to such high-profile individuals.” Ilia Kolochenko, founder and CEO of web security specialist ImmuniWeb, said such law firms are almost irresistibly vulnerable to cyber criminals. “Law firms are increasingly becoming desirable targets of sophisticated cyber gangs,” he said. “It is often much easier and faster to breach a mid-sized law firm to get ultra-confidential data compared to targeting its large clients directly, such as banks or celebrities, as reportedly happened in this case.” Kolochenko said that, in general, he saw little interest among legal firms in prioritising investment in things that can ward of a ransomware attack before any damage is done, such as basic cyber resilience and defence, staff training, or incident detection and response. “Worse, modern law firms have to deal with diversified digital flow of sensitive and privileged data on their mobile phone, laptops and office computers,” he said. “Partners and clients exacerbate this convoluted landscape by uploading confidential documents to public cloud or file-sharing websites.”