IT services company Cognizant warns customers after ‘Maze’ ransomware attack

Cognizant has warned that a cyber attack by the Maze ransomware group has hit services to some customers.

The IT services company, which has a turnover of over $16bn and operations in 37 countries, said the attack, which took place on Friday 17 April, had caused disruption for some of its clients.

Cognizant, which supplies IT services to companies in the manufacturing, financial services, technology and healthcare industries, confirmed the attack in a statement on Saturday 18 April.

Its customers include financial services companies ING and Standard Life, automotive company Mitsubishi Motors, and HR services company PeopleSoft.

The company said it was providing its clients with technical information that would allow them to detect attacks on their IT systems and to put security defences in place.

It has not disclosed which of its clients have been affected by the attack.

“Cognizant can confirm that a security incident involving our internal systems, and causing service disruptions for some of our clients, is the result of a Maze ransomware attack,” it said in the statement.

“We are in ongoing communication with our clients and have provided them with indicators of compromise (IOCs) and other technical information of a defensive nature.”

Managed service providers Ransomware groups frequently target managed service providers (MSPs), which provide services to other businesses, to exert maximum pressure on them to pay ransom demands quickly. The attack is the latest in a string of cyber attacks by the Maze ransomware group against businesses. It struck Chubb Insurance and medical research company Hammersmith Medicines Research in March. The Maze group attempts to blackmail its victims by demanding a ransom payment to decrypt files in a company’s computer systems and threatening to publish confidential files stolen from the company’s computer systems unless its demands are met. The group regularly publishes confidential data stolen from companies on internet forums. According to a report in the Times of India, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries wrote to employees saying there was no evidence that the ransomware that impacted Cognizant’s IT systems had infected its clients’ networks. “While this is a fluid situation, we see no evidence that the ransomware that’s impacted some of our systems is propagating to client environments,” Humphries said in a note quoted by the paper. “Although we are still in the early stages of responding to this attack, I am confident we will successfully make our way through this cyber incident. It may be slim consolation, but we are not alone in being victims. Sophisticated ransomware attackers have successfully penetrated many other companies this year, including banks, defence contracting firms and professional service firms,” he said.