Coronavirus: Google Cloud CEO on how its tech is supporting the fight against Covid-19

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian has revealed details of how the firm’s cloud-based collaboration and artificial intelligence (AI) tools are supporting public sector agencies, retailers and healthcare institutions across the world in their response to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

In a lengthy blog post, Kurian outlined details of the wide variety of projects the Google Cloud team is now actively involved in, as its technologies are used to support the responses of workplaces, educational institutions, medical facilities and government agencies across the world to the coronavirus pandemic.

One such project is the creation of an AI-based chatbot that can be deployed by government agencies to respond more quickly to issues raised by citizens, and manage the surge in communications many of them are dealing with as a result.

The firm is also rolling out free content delivery network tools and loan-balancing services to shore up government websites that might be struggling under the weight of the traffic they are dealing with at the moment, as citizens seek out the latest information on the virus.

“In the US, we are working with the White House and supporting institutions to develop new text and data mining techniques to examine the Covid-19 Open Research Dataset (Cord-19), the most extensive machine-readable coronavirus literature collection to-date,” said Kurian.

Google Cloud is also working with the regional government in Madrid and the national government of Spain, Kurian continued, by providing tools that can assist it with mapping the spread of the virus.

At the time of writing, Spain is second only to Italy in terms of how deadly the outbreak has been to-date, with more than 8,000 deaths reported so far. “In Spain, we’ve set up an app for the regional government in Madrid to help citizens perform self-assessments of coronavirus symptoms and offer guidance, easing the demands on the healthcare system,” said Kurian. “The Spanish national government is also planning to deploy this app across other regions in the country in the coming days.”