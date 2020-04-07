Coronavirus: Microsoft Azure suffers datacentre capacity shortages in Europe

Since the roll-out of social distancing measures by governments across Europe, businesses have had to adapt swiftly to having their largely office-based workforce transform into one that is almost exclusively working remotely.

As previously documented by Computer Weekly in March 2020, this shift in working patterns has led to a surge in demand from enterprises for public cloud-hosted services, and the effects of this are now being keenly felt by datacentre operators.

So much so that public cloud giant Microsoft confirmed in a statement to Computer Weekly that it has introduced metering measures, whereby access to available cloud datacentre capacity is being prioritised for mission-critical user groups and existing customers.

“Due to the unprecedented circumstances around Covid-19 and the need to manage datacentre capacity around the world, non-paid account users, including free trials, student accounts and offers that provide monthly credits, may be unable to leverage new compute resources at this time,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

“Thank you for your understanding as we implement necessary and prudent measures to maintain service availability and prioritise first responders, health and emergency management services, critical government infrastructure, and existing customers.”

This explanation follows reports on social media from users of Microsoft’s public cloud platform Azure, who claim to have run into error messages when attempting to deploy virtual machines within its European datacentre regions.

These messages typically contain warnings about datacentre capacity shortages, before urging users to consider hosting their virtual machines in an alternative region where demand for compute resources may not be so constrained.

In a blog post dated 28 March 2020, Microsoft confirmed it was working to “expedite the creation of new capacity” over the coming weeks, as the demand for Azure cloud infrastructure services soars, and use of its other software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings also ramps up.

For example, the company has seen a significant spike in the use of its online collaboration and communication tool, Teams, as enterprises seek new ways to keep in touch with their employees as they work remotely.

“We have seen a very significant spike in Teams usage, and now have more than 44 million daily users,” said the blog post. “Those users generated over 900 million meeting and calling minutes on Teams daily in a single week.”

Microsoft versus AWS and Google So how are Microsoft’s contemporaries in the public cloud faring? An Amazon Web Services (AWS) spokesperson directed Computer Weekly to a page on the company’s website that states that it “incorporates pandemic response policies and procedures into its disaster recovery planning” as a matter of routine. In terms of how its datacentres are holding up to the coronavirus-induced surge in demand for cloud-hosted services, the AWS spokesperson said: “We have taken measures to prepare, and we are confident we will be able to meet customer demands for capacity in response to Covid-19.” As previously reported by Computer Weekly, the Google Cloud team recently published a blog post setting out the various ways that its portfolio of cloud infrastructure and collaboration tools are being used by governments, education providers, healthcare organisations and retailers during the coronavirus pandemic. To ensure its infrastructure is up to the job of supporting these use cases, as well as enterprises whose remote workforces are now increasingly relying on its tools to do their jobs, the company has published additional materials about the protective measures it has put in place. From a capacity perspective, Google used the blog to point out that its preference for kitting out its datacentres with its own proprietary hardware is standing it in good stead. “As for technical readiness, Google Cloud relies on massive amounts of compute and storage hardware to power your cloud workloads and G Suite,” said the Google Cloud blog post. “Since much of that hardware is proprietary, we can forecast capacity forward many months to build ahead of demand. We’re monitoring capacity closely and do not foresee shortfalls at this time. “We have a number of levers we can pull to prevent service disruptions and ensure your critical workloads have access to sufficient capacity to remain available and performant.”