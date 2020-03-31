Loan charge MPs secure ‘unanimous’ support for motion to curb policy’s retrospective powers

A cross-party group of MPs has secured unanimous support from across the House of Commons for its continued push to have all retrospective aspects of the government’s controversial loan charge policy removed.

The policy has seen thousands of IT contractors saddled with life-changing tax bills relating back to work they did between 6 April 1999 and 5 April 2019, which they were remunerated for in the form of loans, rather than a conventional salary.

In HM Revenue & Customs’ (HMRC) opinion, these loans were never intended to be repaid and so should have been classified as taxable income.

An amendment was therefore added to the Finance Act in 2017 that made it possible for HMRC to demand contractors pay the tax the agency claims they avoided during this 20-year window through the introduction of the loan charge policy in November 2017.

The policy has been linked to at least seven suicides to-date, and many of those caught within its scope (which also includes NHS workers and social care professionals) have no means of repaying the huge sums of money HMRC claims they owe.

In late 2019, an independent inquiry into the policy – chaired by former National Audit Office (NAO) comptroller Amyas Morse – concluded its look-back period should be shortened by around 11 years, so only individuals who participated in loan remuneration schemes from 9 December 2010 onwards would be covered.

The report’s justification for that decision is because, in its view, the law on using loan-based remuneration schemes became clear from that date onwards, which coincides with the publication of the draft Finance Bill 2011.

Arbitrary start date However, as previously detailed by Computer Weekly, the revised start date for the loan charge policy has been described as “arbitrary”, on the grounds that the Finance Bill 2011 did not come into force until several months after. This point was recently raised during a debate in the House of Commons, put forward by the Loan Charge All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) of cross-party MPs, that made the case of having all retrospective elements of the policy removed. This would mean the policy would only apply from the year it was brought into law, which is 2017, and would result in tens of thousands of individuals falling out of its scope. Mike Penning, Conservative MP and co-chair of the loan charge APPG, set out the rationale for tweaking the policy in a statement. “Colleagues from across the House of Commons have consistently expressed their opposition against retrospective legislation, but the now discredited Morse Review recommends that retrospection back to 2010 should remain, which is not acceptable,” he said. “The only fair thing to do is to make the loan charge apply from when it was introduced, not retrospectively. So we hope that Ministers will now look at our report and will agree finally that having any retrospection of the loan charge is wrong and amend the Finance Bill to this effect.”