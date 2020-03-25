Viavi upgrades platform tools to manage remote network performance

Aiming to address the needs of enterprise workforces and users who, principally driven these days by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, have become more distributed and rely on applications located in multiple clouds, Viavi Solutions has upgraded its October network performance monitor.

According to Viavi, with dispersed workforces relying on cloud services the resulting any-to-any networking model that is typically used is susceptible to performance and security challenges. In addition, it claimed that as employees and users increasingly work remotely, network operations (NetOps) and security operations (SecOps) teams face twin challenges – to optimise performance of the network even when that network can physically be located anywhere, while also protecting against security threats, especially when those threats are taking advantage of atypical operating procedures.

To address these problems, Viavi has developed Observer, which it said combines streamlined workflows and ease of use with technical efficiencies and cost savings, for faster resolution of issues across teams – wherever they virtually are across cities or countries.

The platform is designed to empower stakeholders from business leaders to support with customisable, streamlined workflows and intuitive visualisations, based on a larger available dataset.

The company said when users take control, they can guarantee that both work and learning can happen, wherever it needs to happen. Observer 18 also offers user experience scoring, streamlined workflows and high-fidelity forensics, powered by what it described as the fastest stream-to-disk platform available in the market today. It also includes a range of features to support performance and security use cases, such as identifying users by name, determining where they connect, or automatically identifying when a host or service is communicating abnormally.

The monitoring system uses what is said to be unique user experience scoring, with automated domain isolation capabilities leading to users being able to turn mountains of raw data into clear, concise answers and next steps. Unification of flow and packet data enables users to efficiently move from site, application or threat views to in-depth forensic analysis.

Looking at hardware design, Viavi said the improvements would drive operational efficiency, from easier installation due to size reduction of 67% compared with the previous generation, to lower power consumption that would reduce energy costs.

The Observer platform also contains a custom-designed GigaStor Generation 4 hardware platform that can work with a capture rate of up to 60Gbps and accelerated analytics. This is said to be the industry’s fastest access to stored packet data and analysis, as validated by the Tolly Group.

“Whether ensuring optimal user experience or addressing security threats, maintaining IT service health begins with complete visibility into network traffic,” said Kevin Tolly, founder of the eponymous company.

“The Tolly Group tested the Observer GigaStor Gen4 product family. Models tested were rated at 20Gbps, 40Gbps and 60Gbps. Results met or exceeded the performance claims of Viavi, including the fastest model which showed sustained packet capture of 60.5Gbps with real-world enterprise packet size of approximately 400 bytes.”