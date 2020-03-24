Nokia, LG Uplus build fully automated 5G IP transport network in Korea

Hot on the heels of winning a contract with Chunghwa Telecom for 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment, Nokia has chalked up another 5G technology win in Asia with LG Uplus to upgrade its IP transport for 5G services.

Nokia noted that as telcos such as LG Uplus seek to prepare their networks for 5G and handle the increase in capacity and complexity that comes along with it, there was a need to streamline operations and enhance network performance.

The carrier’s software-defined networking (SDN) automation project is design to enable the operator, said to be one of the biggest of its kind in the world, to help build, control and optimise open, multi-supplier 5G transport networks with greater agility and reduced costs. The bottom line, said Nokia, is that the partnership will allow LG Uplus to launch 5G services faster while providing subscribers higher speed and unprecedented quality, reliability and security.

The SDN automation deployment is specifically designed for 5G cloud architectures. Nokia has deployed its Network Service Platform (NSP), which it claims is a flexible, modular and programmable approach to help LG Uplus automate network operations and ease integration with Nokia FP4-based IP routers and multiple supplier platforms to accelerate 5G services roll-out.

Nokia’s platform also combines IP routers with an SDN slicing controller, and the foundation of building the 5G transport network that, in turn, the tech firm said was a key enabler of 5G service delivery.

Additionally, the technology is attributed with the ability to allow LG Uplus to constantly meet stringent 5G requirements in terms of bandwidth, latency and resiliency, ensuring maximum service quality, reliability and security, while improving operational efficiency and agility.

“LG Uplus provides differentiated services to competitors, from sports and entertainment to games and life, through 5G ultra-realistic service that changes our daily life,” said Songchul Park, head of NW tech operation group at LG Uplus.

“It was possible because the networks with low-latency, real-time network management and automation functions strongly demanded by 5G could be deployed with Nokia in a timely manner. It is expected that Nokia solutions will continue to provide high-quality services with next-generation network technologies in line with the era of AI [artificial intelligence]. LG Uplus will keep working with Nokia to meet customer service through more reliable partnerships.”