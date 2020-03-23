Interview: Jamil Farshchi, CISO, Equifax

When a business that holds sensitive customer data, such as their financial details, is hacked, it takes a lot to regain trust. Equifax’s current chief information security officer (CISO) is on that journey.

Jamil Farshchi was brought into the CISO role at Equifax in the aftermath of a major security breach in 2017. He is now supporting the company’s move to the public cloud.

The Equifax breach, which unfolded over a two-month period between May and July of 2017, saw the personal data of about 150 million Americans and almost 700,000 Britons exfiltrated to computers outside the US.

“They brought me in after the security breach in 2017 with the mandate to help drive the transformation of the organisation as a whole in the wake of the breach,” says Farshchi. He is today responsible for all Equifax’s cyber security programmes, physical security, privacy and fraud.

He arrived with a track record in taking control of security at organisations hit hard by a cyber attack. For example, he was hired by US retailer Home Depot after it was shaken by a data breach in 2014, in which customer payment card data was accessed by cyber criminals.

Security and the cloud Restoring confidence in Equifax’s cyber security comes at a time when it is moving root and branch to the cloud. With the 2017 breach fresh in the minds of customers, this could be seen as a risky time to do so. It is incidents such as the Equifax breach that have made big businesses cautious about using public cloud, but Farshchi tells Computer Weekly a combination of building in security from the start and real-time security asset monitoring makes the cloud more secure than on-premise IT. “The cloud offers you the opportunity to do things you cannot do on-premise. To have real-time visibility of your entire security stack on-premise is virtually impossible,” he says. “You can do it on a point basis, but to do it holistically is extraordinarily difficult. The beauty of the cloud is that it is standardised.” Equifax is predominantly moving to the Google Cloud, with all its systems either in the cloud already or on the roadmap to move to the cloud. While moving to the cloud is the company’s major IT challenge at the moment, Farshchi was faced with other challenges when he took over as CISO at a company that had experienced a very public breach.

Rebuilding company culture There was a lot of groundwork to do. “The number one focus that we have had since day one of the transformation is rebuild the culture and focus on tying security into the DNA of the organisation,” he says. “If you look at the majority of security breaches and the issues organisations have today, organisations focus on the security technologies and things like that, but the reality is if you are able to get the culture piece right then you will put yourself in the best possible position.” Farshchi says it is also essential early on to make the CISO role a direct report to the CEO, followed quickly by a major investment in technology. Equifax directed $1.4bn to the transformation required to rebuild its technology and security stack. This is where cloud computing came in. One of the key parts of its technology transformation is the plan to become a cloud-first company. “We are migrating a vast amount of our infrastructure to the public cloud,” says Farshchi. This is breaking the mould for many big businesses, and might be considered a surprising move for a company that suffered a huge breach. “We find that a lot of organisations are quite reticent to adopt the cloud, in some cases because of security concerns,” says Farshchi. But investment in the latest technology infrastructure alongside security is vital for the simple reason that “you can’t have good security if you don’t have good technology”, he says. “Our view is that the cloud offers the opportunity to be more secure if it is done correctly” Jamil Farshchi, Equifax “If you look at security breaches historically, 99% of them are due to a combination of factors. This includes things like asset management, certificate management and configuration challenges, as well as patching,” adds Farshchi. “In the modern day, these things are shared responsibilities across organisations. Unless you have a strong infrastructure with great people in the technology and security teams, then you just won’t be successful. This is one of the things we identified early on so we had a large investment in both sides.” The organisation saw that moving to the cloud could, in fact, make the company more secure. “Our view is different and we believe the cloud offers the opportunity to be more secure if it is done correctly,” says Farshchi.