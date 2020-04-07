CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

7 April 2020

Adapting IT to the new normal

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to four top IT leaders to find out how they are supporting their organisations through the coronavirus crisis. We look at the security best practices recommended by experts to ensure safe remote working for staff. And the CISO of Equifax explains why the firm is moving to public cloud. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

