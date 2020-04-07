CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Adapting IT to the new normal
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to four top IT leaders to find out how they are supporting their organisations through the coronavirus crisis. We look at the security best practices recommended by experts to ensure safe remote working for staff. And the CISO of Equifax explains why the firm is moving to public cloud. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
How IT leaders and their teams are supporting employees through the coronavirus crisis
We talk to four top IT chiefs across the UK to find out how their teams are supporting their organisations and staff to keep working through the Covid-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: How to implement safe and secure remote working
Find out what CIOs and CISOs need to know to enable their end-users to work remotely and stay secure during the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis, and learn how users can help themselves
Interview: Jamil Farshchi, CISO, Equifax
Equifax CISO Jamil Farshchi discusses public cloud and why it’s not something IT security professionals should be afraid of