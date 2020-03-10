Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

Lloyds Banking Group has signed a five-year collaboration deal with Google Cloud in a bid to drive forward software engineering and boost its digital transformation strategy.

The collaboration is part of the group’s £3bn digital banking strategy that will build on its multi-cloud approach. The collaboration will add Google Cloud to the group’s portfolio of technologies, accelerating its ambition to deploy smarter technology and better experiences to its customers across the UK.

Over the course of the five-year agreement, Lloyds will have the opportunity to deploy a number of Google Cloud services, including Anthos to modernise app development, Apigee to manage the bank’s application programming interfaces (APIs) to support Open Banking initiatives, and others to improve the customer experience and enhance cloud security.

In January, the bank said it would be rolling out productivity tools and increasing security through Office 365 and Microsoft’s Managed Desktop (MMD) service.

Last year, the bank has also signed a three-year deal with IBM and Thought Machines to migrate 500,000 of its Intelligent Finance customers to a new cloud-based banking platform.

“We’re in the middle of a massive transformation, which is focused on making sure the group can remain successful in a digital world,” said Zaka Mian, group transformation director at Lloyds Banking Group, in a Twitter video discussing the contract.

“As the UK’s largest digital bank, we’ve made strong progress in transforming not only our systems, but also how we work. The strategic capabilities of the cloud platform will turbocharge our engineers to build unique solutions.”