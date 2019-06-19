Lloyds Bank uses community effort to push out DevOps

During a presentation at Chef’s first major ChefCon event outside the US, Lloyds Banking Group’s DevOps chief discussed the cultural challenges in supporting fast, secure software development.

Mark Howell, head of DevOps at Lloyds Banking Group, describes how, for years, the retail bank’s internet platform had separate developer and operations teams.

“We had developers who wrote and tested code, that was then thrown over to the operations team,” he says. “Operations don’t like change and they will criticise code.”

A few years back, when Lloyds began looking into DevOps, the IT operations team for the internet and mobile banking platforms had a five-day service level agreement on accepting code changes into the production environments.

Given banking is a regulated industry and that any change could impact millions of users of the mobile or internet banking platforms, the IT operations team needed the time to ensure that any code pushed into the production environments passed the required security, stability and compliance requirements of the business

Separation of the two teams meant developers did not understand why the delays were necessary.

Software-powered business strategy There are few businesses that are not on some kind of digitisation strategy. Businesses of all sizes recognise they can gain a competitive edge and evolve their business by being able to develop new software-enabled products and services quickly, and have these available to customers with the least delay. In the architecture promoted by Chef in its DevOps toolset, there is a so-called pipeline that ensures every change in code or IT infrastructure software is checked against the whole software stack. Such an approach uses automation for testing and deploying the patch or the new software functionality into production environments. Security and compliance are considered first-class citizens, right at the front of the DevOps process, rather than at the final stage in IT operations, to ensure software can be moved into production as quickly as possible. Success relies on the developer and operations teams working closely together. Howell found that having a DevOps team act as a middleman between the software engineering team and the IT operations team created an unnecessary bottleneck in the route between software development and live deployment. At Lloyds, Howell says the technical implementation of DevOps is the easy part. “The difficult part is seeding change when I have 19,000 colleagues [across Lloyds Banking Group]. It is about changing mindsets, challenging audits and how you recognise and empower people to make decisions.”