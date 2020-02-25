IT Priorities 2020: Cloud storage key but SAN/NAS alive and well

Use of the cloud will dominate storage and backup projects in 2020. That’s according to questions about storage and backup in the Computer Weekly/TechTarget IT Priorities survey, which asked around 3,500 IT decision-makers worldwide, and 383 in the UK, about likely spending in 2020.

Asked what storage technologies they expected to deploy in 2020, the largest number of UK respondents (44%) said cloud storage.

SAN and NAS still in the game That’s not to say “traditional” on-premise storage technologies are down and out, however. Nearly one-third (29%) said they would deploy file access network-attached storage (NAS) this year, while not far off a quarter (23%) said they would deploy block access storage area network (SAN) hardware in 2020. Meanwhile, 17% said they would deploy flash solid-state media and 9% said they would deploy superfast NVMe flash storage. The survey didn’t ask about mechanical hard disk drives (HDDs). Can we infer anything about the proportion of solid-state drive (SSD) to HDD deployment in storage arrays for the year? Probably not, because it’s likely that a good chunk of the figures for flash deployment relate to storage deployments in server hardware rather than shared storage. Object storage – useful for unstructured data and a key method of cloud storage – was likely to be deployed by 9% of respondents in 2020, the survey found.

Shift to the cloud Further evidence of the shift towards the cloud was shown in responses to other questions. Asked to describe their IT environments in 2020, the largest number (43%) said on-premise, but 26% said hybrid cloud and 20% said multicloud. Given that hybrid cloud and multicloud encompass on-prem, we can infer that customers’ own sites are not in danger of being eclipsed by pure cloud operations any time soon. When asked what activities would most affect their organisation’s 2020 IT spending, 41% said cloud infrastructure deployments (public, private, hybrid), which was the largest single area, just in front of network and infrastructure modernisation (36%) and security (35%). When respondents were questioned about where their 2020 budgets would increase, cloud services (38%) came second only to that perennial concern, security and risk management, which was indicated by 53%. Meanwhile, nearly half (47%) said use of cloud services would support their implementation of digital transformation in the year ahead. Backup and disaster recovery was indicated as an area where budget spending would increase by 19% of those questioned, but a fair bit of that will likely be via the cloud (see below). On-premise storage was marked as likely to account for an increase in spending by only 6% of those questioned. By way of a comparison, only 10% expected spending to increase on on-premise servers. Both these figures probably reflect the growing use of the cloud for storage and servers.

Backup and disaster recovery: As-a-service prominent Use of the cloud is hugely evident in respondents’ answers to questions about backup and data protection too. Backup hardware was indicated as the priority for data protection spending by 27% of those questioned, and that presumably means on-premise. Meanwhile, however, backup as a service will be a spending priority for 23% and disaster recovery as a service for 10%. Disaster recovery was by far the biggest priority in this category of questions – with 50% responding positively – but there was no breakdown of the proportion of this that would be delivered on-site or via the cloud. Read more about cloud storage Cloud storage’s low-hanging fruit: We look at the use cases most suited to a quick transition to the cloud such as backup, archiving, disaster recovery, file storage and cloud bursting.

Cloud storage and its main cost components. The main items charged for by the big cloud storage providers, such as capacity, storage type, transactions, data egress, networks and data protection. Meanwhile, flying the flag for “traditional” media is tape infrastructure deployment – still a viable choice in archiving – which will be part of plans in 2020 for 7% of those questioned. A fifth (21%) aim to spend money on endpoint backup in 2020, while 13% will target ransomware protection.