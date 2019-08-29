On-premise object storage: Key products and use cases

Object storage is the bedrock of cloud computing services. It’s the basis for services such as Dropbox, Facebook’s file system, and is the foundation of Amazon’s S3 cloud storage; arguably the largest storage system in the world.

Object technology is usually associated with solving the specific challenges of massive public clouds: Petabyte-scale data volumes, highly distributed systems and long-term data retention.

Object storage is known for its flexibility, not for its speed. Internet-based connections simply cannot compete with locally-based flash, or even disk-based storage.

But object storage is now moving into the enterprise mainstream, and with that, to enterprise on-premises deployments.

According to IHS Markit, a research firm, 56% of companies in North America plan to invest in object storage.

Interest in on-premises object storage is being driven by business’s need to store more and more data, suggests IHS analyst Dennis Hahn. Much of this is driven by the vast volumes of data produced by the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, although these are not the only use cases.

“Beyond better scalability and access from any location, object storage offers lower-cost storage management and improved cross-geography data protection,” says Hahn.

Moving to on-premise Cloud-based storage systems use object technology because it is increasingly the only way to hold vast quantities of customer data, and to do so at a cost, and with the reliability, those customers demand. Amazon, for example, claims 11-9s for S3. And as Hahn points out, businesses are now using the geographic flexibility of object storage – which separates the data from the metadata – to cut costs and build in more resilience. Unsurprisingly, the early adopters of object on premises are companies with extremely large quantities of valuable data. Media organisations are among the early adopters: MediaCloud, a South Africa based media service, is using Object Matrix’s technology to give its customers access to cloud-based and tapeless workflows for editing and archiving video content. DailyMotion, a consumer online video service, uses Scality’s RING object storage to handle around 3.5 billion videos – or 30pb of data for both production and backup. The company is now using object as its primary storage technology. Media, though, is not the only industry using object storage. In the UK, Telent provides mission critical data services to industries including defence, transport and law enforcement. Telent uses object storage to provide cloud-based digital evidence systems to UK police forces (see box). These examples may, for now, be at the extreme end of data storage requirements. But IHS expects enterprise data volumes to grow 33% annually. Nor are businesses making an either-or choice between on-premises and cloud based storage. IHS’s Hahn says they are expanding both.

Technical hurdles Moving to object storage, however, brings its own challenges. Moving the technology on premises will cut the latency associated with cloud-based storage, but other barriers remain. “The biggest problem for object storage on-premise has been that most existing applications expect file or block storage. Object store developers have tried to meet those needs with gateways or NAS-type emulations, but with limited success,” says Bryan Betts, of industry analysts Freeform Dynamics. “This is changing as object storage continues to coalesce around S3 as a de facto standard, and as newer apps and app architectures come on line using cloud delivery mechanisms and metaphors, and expecting cloud-like object storage.” If applications are S3 compatible, it is that much easier to run object storage in house. Early applications for object storage include media stores and archives. These are applications where sheer volumes force IT architects to look beyond block and file, and in the case of archiving at least, where performance is less important than reliability. Read more about object storage We take a look at the object storage market and products and find offerings made to build public and private clouds that often provide a link between the two.

We look at the object storage services of the big three cloud providers – Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure Blob and Google Cloud Storage – and how customers can achieve compatibility between them. In fact, few applications require object technology – unless driven there by data volumes. “Very few [workloads] need object,” says Ian Richardson, head of technical sales at Tectrade, a storage value added reseller. “Object is typically a viable option at scale, usually 500TB to 1PB-plus. This is where other systems are reaching their limits or you’re forced to use the top model of a product family.” At that point, the advantages of object outweigh its complexity and compatibility limitations. But with more organisations looking at hybrid storage, or at least, the capability to move workloads and data to and from the cloud, on-premises object storage starts to make more sense. “There’s growing acceptance of object storage as a software-defined storage 'underlay', which is then consumed mostly in the form of files and blocks,” says Freeform Dynamics’ Betts. “You hear this kind of thing from within the skilled Ceph community with CephFS and RBD, for example, but naturally commercial vendors are doing it too; adding native front-end file and block access to an object store, rather than relying on gateways or emulation.” In this way, object technology becomes just another storage tool, on premises or off.