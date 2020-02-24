Executive interview: Innovation requires radical choices

The technology industry is often regarded as an innovation pioneer, constantly testing new ideas to create new products and services that, it hopes, target customers will be drawn to.

But Margaret Heffernan, CEO mentor and lead faculty for the Forward Institute’s Responsible Leadership Programme, believes this is not strictly true. Her latest book, Uncharted: How to map the future together, questions the value that businesses actually put on true experimentation. She says: “While it may be true, when they say they do experiments, they mean they do AB testing.”

Heffernan says the idea is to refine an idea, test it against a previous revision, tweak and repeat the testing until the experiment gives a desired outcome, such as getting a big thumbs-up from a customer focus group. As a result of this product development-driven approach to inventing new things, she says: “There is so little genuine innovation and experimentation.”

Heffernan acknowledges that the reason the tech sector tends to take this approach to innovation is because businesses need to try to reassure investors that their idea is a really good one, as it has been proven elsewhere. It’s a bit like the film industry’s idea of the “elevator” or high concept pitch, she says. “It’s Pretty Woman meets Cinderella meets cowboys and indians. This is very much like innovation in the tech industry.

“Product testing to tweak something that is already out there to make it more efficient is the opposite of testing creative ideas. If you look at Disney and other broadcasters that have launched streaming services, they all look the same. That’s plain sailing. Most streaming services do not experiment. They get lots of data on users and feedback on what people want.”

This ultimately means the services tend to become Netflix clones, she says.

While Heffernan agrees that this approach derisks the idea because it has already been proven to work, businesses can quickly find they are losing out on differentiation. “It gets all of the risk out of the business,” she says. “It’s the same in retail. They are all struggling because most are trying to compete with online companies, so they cut staff, cut prices, run early sales. People would rather do that than invent something genuinely new.”

Heffernan says the retailer loses out because it has not created anything of value that would make a shopper compelled to visit the store. She adds: “Risk is where innovation occurs.”

Blank canvas Heffernan regards artists as non-linear thinkers who are always taking risks. Their creative approach means they are constantly exploring, she says. “Everything about the way they work is full of uncertainty. They are not planning. They start something not knowing where the first step will take them. I think, from where I am sitting, they are prepared to resolve this because it will take them somewhere they have never been before.” During her research for Uncharted, Heffernan was taken aback when she discovered that the author Sebastian Barry had spent nine months writing a long opening to his novel Days without an end, only to wake up one morning and throw away all but a page and half, not knowing whether he had the resolve to complete the whole book. “He had to throw it out,” she says. “That takes such nerve. It is how real innovation is done.”