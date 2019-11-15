How businesses can accelerate innovation

For traditional businesses to compete effectively in the era of digital business landscape, they will need to work much faster than they do today.

Speaking at McKinsey’s Blink event in London, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said: “Disruption will not slow down. Things happen more quickly. Static industries are being changed by digitisation.”

The speakers at the Blink conference discussed how business leaders and employees will need to take on-board new skills and new ways of working to enable their organisations to keep up with the pace of change.

As Computer Weekly has previously reported, the web giants are likely to impact every industry, which means every business will need to react in some way, to avoid being disrupted by their influence.

When asked about the challenge enterprises face competing with these tech giants, who generally have access to masses of personal data from their vast base of users, Schmidt said: “There is an argument that he who has the data is in control. Centralisation has given economic power, but there are also new power points.”

For instance, Schmidt explained how relatively small group can have a big impact, spreading misinformation on social media. “There is a great deal of research to build algorithms that use far less data. Whoever has the smartest algorithm will win,” he said.

Quick execution Among the challenges every business faces when competing in the digital age is the ability to execute a strategy quickly when an opportunity arises. Uber, a company often used as an example of a digital native business, is one of those companies that was somehow able to take advantage of a number of changes in market conditions and consumer behaviour. Laurel Powers-Freeling, chairman of Uber UK, spoke at the Blink event about how Uber was able to take advantage of convergence. “Any disruption occurs when there is convergence,” she said. “The iPhone was launched 20 months before Uber. If there was no smartphone, there would be no Uber.” The availability of the smartphone combined with the fact that more people were moving into cities and were becoming frustrated by public transport, provided Uber with the market opportunity it could service, said Powers-Freeling. But it was not the only organisation that could see there was a market opportunity. To succeed she said Uber needed to move quicker than its rivals. She admitted that the need to get something to market quickly meant that the company did make mistakes and infringed regulations. Speaking as the head of a traditional business, Alison Rose, the new chief executive officer of Royal Bank of Scotland, discussed how fintechs were disrupting traditional banking. “It is quite exciting seeing different ways come into the market,” she said. “If you think the old model is working, you are deluding yourself. I have to disrupt myself.” Discussing how banks need to stay ahead of the innovation curve, Powers-Freeling said: “The approach has to be through partnerships. We have to put the customer at the heart of what we do and get out of the mindset of saying we can do it ourselves.”