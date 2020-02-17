Nokia launches certification programme to boost enterprise 5G

Nokia is to launch a certification programme to help industry professionals realise the full business potential of end-to-end 5G networks.

The vendor-agnostic Nokia Bell Labs end-to-end 5G certification programme is designed for business and technology professionals at communications service providers and enterprises. Its authors describe it as a first-of-its-kind offering designed to offer professionals across the ICT industry two levels of certification – Associate and Professional – that deliver essential knowledge covering everything from the basics of 5G networks to professional-level planning and design.

By having their employees gain a greater understanding and proficiency in the application of end-to-end 5G technologies, Nokia believes companies will benefit from faster realisation of 5G strategies and the competitive advantage of providing high-value 5G services.

“5G is dramatically changing the communications landscape, providing the need for a broad, technical programme that provides professionals not only with a firm understanding of end-to-end 5G technologies, but also the skills to apply them effectively when creating network solutions in support of emerging business opportunities,” said Marcus Weldon, Nokia CTO and president of Nokia Bell Labs.

“As 5G investments are still in relatively early stages, we feel the timing of this end-to end 5G certification programme is ideal, ensuring the coming years of intense 5G activity have profound, positive impacts for consumers and industries alike.”

Sergio Fasce, vice-president of NokiaEDU, Nokia’s learning and development branch, said: “NokiaEDU is excited to partner with Nokia Bell Labs to deliver this innovative end-to-end 5G certification programme. The companies and individuals who are best informed and equipped to recognise the opportunities of 5G stand to benefit most from this revolutionary technology.”

The programme will be officially launched at the end of February with the introduction of Nokia’s Associate-level certification and end-to-end 5G foundation course. Professional-level certifications and courses will follow later this year.

Nokia believes its momentum in 5G is underpinned by continued leadership in cellular technology R&D and standardisation. Last October, it announced that it had declared more than 2,000 5G patent families as essential for 5G, a year after making its first declarations for the standard. It added that about 60% of its 5G customers have selected more than just New Radio from its end-to-end portfolio.

Among recent wins by the company in the 5G space are a project with Vodafone Hutchison Australia in the roll-out of the operator’s 5G network, which is due to launch later in 2020, and a contract with Orange France to supply technology from its end-to-end 5G portfolio, including single radio access network (SRAN) technology, automation tools, network management and associated professional services.

It will initially support Orange’s 5G commercial launch by enabling the roll-out of its SRAN network to 5G through software upgrades, streamlining the initial steps to build 5G.