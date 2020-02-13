Tech Nation announces Rising Star winners

Tech Nation has announced the 10 winners of its second-ever Rising Stars competition, which is designed to showcase the most exciting pre-Series A funding companies in the UK.

The competition received more than 400 applications in total, a 39% rise on 2018, with winners coming from right across the UK, including Truro, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Southampton, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff.

Of the original applicants, 30% had at least one female founder, and 90% of companies who entered the final are from outside of London.

Now, the winners will receive one-to-one support, introductions to potential partners and investors, as well as support from the programme partners, which include BDO Drive, Microsoft Advertising and Talent Works International.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see how the Tech Nation Rising Stars competition has grown in the last year,” said Esme Caulfield, competitions lead at Tech Nation. “The standard of companies from all parts of the UK has been impressive at every stage. I’m looking forward to following the winners' future successes and continuing to support them in their growth journey.”

Some of the winners include Tootoot, a software-as-a-service company that supports the psychological safety and wellbeing of individuals within education, sport and the workplace by providing a way to confidentially raise concerns within organisations, ClearGlass, a financial technology firm that acts as a digital intermediary between asset managers and pension funds, and CoGrammer, the largest provider of coding education on the African continent.

During the final, companies pitched to a panel of industry judges and an audience of over 200 venture capitalists, founders and corporate representatives.