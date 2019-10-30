DWP outlines steps to reduce fraud and error

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released a series of actions around technology systems aimed at reducing fraud and error, including the introduction of two new systems.

The goals were set out in the DWP’s single departmental plan, which sets out its overall goals and how they will be achieved.

Within the objective of transforming services and working with the devolved administrations to deliver the welfare systems, while cutting costs and delivering taxpayer value, there were four technology-related actions for tackling issues related to benefits.

The Digital Debt Service is one of the key goals in the strategy, which is hoped to improve efficiency in the DWP and enable more claimants to self-serve. According to the department, the project will be delivered between 2019 and 2022.

The Counter Fraud and Error Management Service (CFEMS), a case management system which went live in May 2018 under a limited pilot, is also among the current objectives. The system will be rolled out nationally during 2019 and 2020.

The DWP plans to focus on the continued development of the Risk and Intelligence Service, aimed to drive change in how the DWP uses data and understands risk, including debt and financial vulnerability.

Driving more effectiveness and efficiency around operational delivery in the DWP’s Counter Fraud and Compliance Directorate is also part of the goals set out in the single departmental plan.

Understanding and exploring opportunities to improve or build services, as well as technological enablers to support enhanced detection and prevention of fraud and error, form part of the objectives.

DWP has one of the largest IT estates in the UK and has been driving an agenda of digitisation. According to acting chief digital information officer (CDIO) Simon McKinnon, the department is “well on the way to becoming an outstanding digital organisation”.

All DWP services are delivered under a multichannel approach, with phone and face-to-face interactions also offered. Take-up of online services such as Check your State Pension exceed the 90% mark, with a similarly high user satisfaction rate.