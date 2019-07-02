DWP data hub develops prototype skills recommendation engine

The Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) data science hub has created a prototype skills recommendation engine, inspired by e-commerce sites such as Amazon. The service is designed to help jobseekers find similar roles based on their skills, experience and salary.

Helping people find jobs has always been one of the DWP’s key roles. “As a service, it has existed since 1909 through the Labour Exchange Act,” says Sean Massey, product owner for the Find a Job service at the DWP’s digital group. “When I started work, there were jobs cards at the jobcentre. In many ways, the current self-service site is the online version of that jobs board. But we are now looking at how to use data to improve outcomes, both for jobseekers and employers.”

Massey says the DWP’s job site service, which went live in May, represents a universal job match. The service has so far seen 17 million job searches and 155,000 vacancies, ranging from someone who has a disability who needs personal care right through to the NHS and the likes of Goldman Sachs.

“We do not scrape other sites,” he says. “Like a lot of job sites, vacancies are posted by employers and we have a team to verify employers.”

In March, the Office for National Statistics warned that about 1.5 million jobs in England are at high risk of some of their tasks and duties being automated in the future. This has a direct impact on the recruitment market, which is beginning to recognise that people no longer have a job for life.

For Massey, the recruitment world is changing rapidly. “People are working much longer, the retirement age is going up and there is a reduced number of young people in the workforce,” he says.

Massey says that with initiatives such as #futureofwork, the recruitment industry is looking at a more skills-based approach to vacancies. “There is no longer a linear route to finding a job,” he observes.

The DWP’s jobs recommendation engine prototype project effectively widens the groupings of particular skills, providing opportunities both for jobseekers and employers who may be struggling to find skills in specific sectors.