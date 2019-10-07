ahasoft - stock.adobe.com
UKtech50 2019 – help us find the most influential people in UK technology
Computer Weekly’s annual search for the 50 most influential people in UK technology reaches its 10th anniversary – let us know who you would like to nominate for this year’s list
Computer Weekly is launching its annual UKtech50 this week – the 10th anniversary of our search for a definitive list of the movers and shakers in UK technology. We want to recognise the CIOs, industry executives, public servants and business leaders who are driving forward the digital agenda in the UK economy.
Our aim is to identify the 50 most influential leaders in UK IT. Whoever comes top of the list will be the person who, in the opinion of our expert judging panel and a reader vote, holds the most influence over the future of the UK tech sector in the next 12 months – and hence the future of IT professionals across the country.
Last year’s winner of the UKtech50 was Jacky Wright, chief digital and information officer at HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). Wright was responsible for leading the digital transformation at HMRC and overseeing its critical work in preparations for Brexit. She was also a champion in the department and across government for women in tech and diversity.
“Without diversity, there is no innovation,” she said, in an exclusive interview with Computer Weekly after being voted the 2018 winner, adding that she has been, and continues to be, “in a world that has yet to make material change in its demographics”.
“I have a role to play by being the change I want to see, and I take that responsibility very seriously,” said Wright.
Wright plans to leave HMRC this month to return to Microsoft, having been working at the department on a two-year secondment.
So who will follow her into this year’s top 50? There will be plenty of candidates from every UK sector. With changes aplenty in digital government, and new roles and leaders emerging and making their mark, will another digital leader from Whitehall come out on top?
As the digital revolution transforms businesses, will a CIO with game-changing IT strategies come to the fore? Or as startups grow across the country, is this the time to recognise a technology entrepreneur?
This is where we need your help. If you would like to nominate anyone you feel deserves recognition as one of the 50 most influential people in UK IT, simply complete the form below and submit your suggested individual. Nominations must be received by 5pm on Monday 21 October to be eligible for the 2019 list.
Judging the UKtech50
The UKtech50 list will be decided by a judging panel representing every area of the UK IT profession – and we will ask readers to vote on who they think should top the list.
Our judging panel will select the top 50 candidates based on the following criteria:
- Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through their personal position or the role they hold – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?
- Achievements: What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT?
- Profile: Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely are they acknowledged by their peers as an authority and influence on UK IT?
- Leadership: Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Do they have a leadership role and does that help them develop the role of IT in the UK?
- Potential: How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will their authority and responsibility grow?
