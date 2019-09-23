Why CIOs should take extra precautions when buying IT support

Businesses can save millions by switching to a third-party support provider, but this approach comes with risks, according to Gartner.

Research from the analyst firm has found that organisations are putting a greater focus on reducing costs. From an IT perspective, the CIO is often asked to reduce their already tight budgets.

According to Gartner’s findings, third-party support suppliers offer the potential to save more than 50% on annual application maintenance fees, which can present a compelling option, given the pressure on IT budgets.

The analyst firm found that few CIOs believe the higher maintenance fees they pay direct to the main software suppliers offer comparable value.

Third-party support comes with risks However, in a more recent report looking at third-party maintenance for Oracle and SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, Gartner warned that many CIOs overlook the need to evaluate the potential risks of switching, such as uneven third-party support coverage for certain geographic regions. In its What CIOs need to know before adopting third-party support for Oracle and SAP ERP report, published on 12 September 2019, Gartner analysts Denis Torii and Duy Nguyen noted that, generally, the more customers a third-party support provider serves, the more products and regions it will support. The analysts reported that the geographical reach of a third-party support organisation also tends to directly correlate with the number of employees. “While a higher volume of customers may not be completely representative of a higher service quality, it may be an important evaluation factor for some organisations,” wrote Torii and Nguyen. They warned that some IT departments may need to set up contracts with more than one third-party support provider to obtain the geographic and product coverage they require. Gartner recommended that CIOs check customer references through direct, one-to-one discussions with those customers to evaluate whether the third-party support provider fits the needs of the business.

Big savings and transformation opportunities Discussing the savings that CIOs can make by switching to third-party support, Tomas O’Leary, founder of Origina, which specialises in IBM support, said it was possible to save 60% through third-party support, without exposure to risk. “This is an opportunity that needs to be embraced,” he said. “It will transform their businesses, and transform the legacy players because they won’t be able to milk the old legacy cow anymore. It is not good for them.” In O’Leary’s experience, the major enterprise software providers tend to spend all their innovation trying to change contract rules, rather than looking ahead at how they will compete against new players in the market. “The right partner will help you maximise the value of your existing applications, create the capacity to fund your modernisation and free up resources to focus on transforming your IT systems” Pat Phelan, Rimini Street Pat Phelan, vice-president of market research at Rimini Street, and former Gartner research vice-president for enterprise software and ERP products, said businesses should carefully consider what a third-party support provider could bring to the table. “It is important to carefully evaluate primary support capabilities, such as the breadth and depth of the support team in each global region, the comprehensiveness of the service offering, and experience and scope in delivering vital tax, legal and regulatory updates, as well as strategic capabilities like modernisation and cloud services, hybrid IT, business-driven roadmap planning and application management services,” she said. “The right partner will help you to maximise the value of your existing applications and create the capacity to fund your modernisation, as well as free up resources to focus on transforming your IT systems,” Phelan added. “As such, another consideration for enterprises evaluating third-party support is how providers are investing in their proposition. The expertise and talent they bring into the organisation, and the innovative new services they offer, are key to helping companies transform.” O’Leary said that, from what customers have told him, sales teams at the major IT firms tend to offer their customers software bundles, which often include many products that end up as shelfware, never being used.