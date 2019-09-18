Male coding salaries overtake female earnings, despite higher starting salaries for women

Many firms are starting female junior coders off on a higher salary than male coders at the same level, according to data from Makers Academy.

Since it began in 2012, Makers Academy has trained more than 1,800 software engineers, 35% of whom are women, and works with companies to place those with newly developed coding skills into relevant roles.

Data collected about the coding school’s alumni over the past six years reveals that when it comes to entry-level coding jobs, the academy’s female alumni are paid approximately £2,000 more than men – the average annual salary for female junior coders is £34,000, as opposed to £32,000 for men in the same position.

But men go on to earn more as their career progresses, flipping the gender pay gap back the other way.

While this is just a small sample of the technology industry as a whole, the fact that male coders still end up making more than female coders over time, despite women earning more from the outset, serves as an indicator that more needs to be done to focus on inclusion and diversity in firms to prevent these gender pay gaps from developing further down the line.

Evgeny Shadchnev, co-founder and CEO of Makers Academy, claimed this early discrepancy may, in part, be a tactic to encourage more women into the industry. Firms are increasingly looking to diversify the talent coming into their businesses in a bid to properly reflect the customers their technology serves, which suggests a “premium” may be added to salaries to attract more diverse candidates.

But he made it clear this did not cater to gender equality laws, or help to create pay equality in the long term.

“We are proud to be in a position where we are successfully training the next generation of women developers and doing our part to close the gender divide in tech, but we need to do more to level the playing field and advance women to the top of the tech sector,” said Shadchnev.

“However, we also believe that gender equality in pay should begin upon graduation and that people should be able to progress in their careers and earn the same salary, regardless of gender, if they are doing the same job.”