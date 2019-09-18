Amadeus opens systems to kick-start innovation-driven ecosystem

Amadeus is opening its systems up to third parties through its application programming interfaces (APIs) as part of a “distributed innovation” strategy that also includes partnering with or investing in startups.

With just under half of the travel software company’s 19,000-strong global workforce concentrated on research and development (R&D) projects, Amadeus is focused on keeping up with a world of “accelerating changes” in which technological developments such as quantum computing and space flight are just around the corner.

The company therefore wants to expand its capacity for innovation by tapping into talent from outside the company so that it can offer its enterprise customers in the travel industry – which operate with small margins and high competition – access to the latest technologies.

As such, the Amadeus for Developers portal gives a range of third parties access to the firm’s API endpoints, allowing them to build applications on top of the company’s cloud-based computing platform that its clients use to run and manage their applications.

The open portal is split into two sections, Self-Service APIs and Enterprise APIs, which focus on different segments of the ecosystem.

“We are very much aware that the next big idea in travel is likely to come from outside of Amadeus, so part of our innovation activity is to look outward and facilitate startups and other actors to create these ideas,” said Marion Mesnage, head of research, innovation and ventures at Amadeus.

“The Enterprise APIs are for our traditional customers who’ve been using our web services for a long time – airlines, hotels, and travel agencies, for example – while the Self-Service section targets a new segment of small independent developers and startups.”

While it could be argued these developers and startups represent a competitive threat to Amadeus, the firm’s senior vice-president of airline R&D, Christophe Bousquet, said that the firm’s value to its enterprise customers will only be enriched by the collaboration and variety offered by the ecosystem approach.

“You potentially have loads more people coming up with bright ideas. If you look at a company like Salesforce, it’s richness very much comes from the ecosystem – it has heaps of people just doing ecosystem management because they know that’s what brings their value,” he said.