West Midlands gears up for the next phase of 5G

The 5G Application Accelerator project is part of WM5G’s ongoing push to accelerate the roll-out of 5G across the West Midlands, and will focus on the potential business applications of the next-generation network technology.

The accelerator officially starts in early 2020, and came about after the West Midlands Combined Authority won a bid in September 2018 to run local 5G pilots as part of the government’s Test Beds and Trials Programme.

The bid focused on trials supporting organisations in the health, construction and automotive sectors to highlight how emerging technology could benefit the local economy and residents’ quality of life.

Speaking at the demo event, which was held in partnership with Birmingham City University and telecommunications giant Ericsson, WM5G chair Igor Leprince said: “The overall plan is to test and launch a certain number of use cases in each of the verticals we’ve defined, and then scale these selected use cases.

“A lot of the applications are out there already, so the question becomes how you make them available at a large scale in the region and in the country,” he said.