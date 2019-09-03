Post Office changes IT leadership reshuffle decision

Changes recently proposed to the Post Office IT leadership have fallen through and the organisation has named a new CIO.

In June, the Post Office announced that CIO Rob Houghton was being promoted to the position of chief operating office, with Mark Fabes being hired as interim CIO.

But Houghton has left the business and the Post Office has appointed a new CIO.

In an automated response from his Post Office email, Houghton wrote. “I am now on leave and will have left the organisation on 13th September. The replacement CIO is Shikha Hornsey.”

The Post Office has named Shikha Hornsey as CIO. She has a string of senior IT roles in the US behind her. These include nearly seven years at Verizon Enterprise Solutions as client CTO as well as time in the investment industry as CIO of Value Line in New York.

Fabes, who had worked at health food and supplements retailer Holland & Barrett since 2017, is listed on LinkedIn as interim Post Office CIO.

The Post Office had not responded to Computer Weekly’s request for comment at the time of publishing.

Hornsey joins as CIO at an organisation where IT is currently being scrutinised in public as part of a multimillion pound court case.

The Post Office’s core system Horizon, which has run the Post Office branch network for two decades, has been at the centre of an ongoing court battle resulting from issues first reported by Computer Weekly in 2009, with subpostmasters claiming faults with the system had generated unexplained losses and completely disrupted their lives.

The Post Office denies claims that faults in the system could have caused the accounting shortfalls. See the timeline below for the full story.