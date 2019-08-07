Rolls-Royce uses IFS to provide real-time operational data

Aerospace engine maker Rolls-Royce has selected IFS Maintenix to enable it to exchange engine data with airlines operating Rolls-Royce Trent engines, including the Trent 1000, Trent XWB and Trent 7000.

IFS said that by using the aviation analytics software in IFS Maintenix, Rolls-Royce can offer a systematic method of exchanging and accurately updating airline engine life data to optimise the interval between engines being removed and sent for overhaul.

This will provide new streams of data for Rolls-Royce to analyse the performance of fleets with Trent engines and refine the aftermarket offerings it can provide for its customers, from service-based contracts to analytics insights.

Rolls-Royce said IFS Maintenix aviation analytics will be used to automate provisioning of timely and accurate field data. IFS Maintenix acts as a gateway to automatically push maintenance programme changes from Rolls-Royce back to the airline operator. In this way, life-limited engine part maintenance deadlines can be updated based on actual operating conditions and life consumed by each engine in use.

Rolls-Royce has been building out its data analytics capabilities over the last few years. In 2017, it launched the R2 Data Labs, which uses advanced data analytics, industrial AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning techniques to develop data applications, which the company said unlock design, manufacturing and operational efficiencies within Rolls-Royce, and create new service propositions for customers.

R2 Data Labs uses mixed discipline teams called cells comprising data experts who work in collaboration with teams from across Rolls-Royce’s operations. These cells apply cutting-edge DevOps principles to explore data, unlock and test new ideas, and turn those ideas into innovations and services.

In July, Rolls-Royce announced it was collaborating with Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) to use AI to analyse images and videos for engine borescope applications, where a tool-mounted camera is used to inspect engine parts.