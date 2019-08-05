Most UK university applicants at risk of email fraud

Only one of the top 20 UK universities are following best practices to block fraudulent emails from reaching targets by implementing a basic modern authentication protocol to protect against phishing, putting students, staff and applicants at risk, according to a study by email security firm Proofpoint.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of the UK’s top universities not have a published domain-based message authentication, reporting and conformance (Dmarc) record, the study found, making them potentially more susceptible to cyber criminals spoofing their domains and increasing the risk of email fraud for prospective students.

In light of the fact that phishing remains one of the most common cyber attack vectors organisations and individuals face today, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has championed the use of the Dmarc email protocol and published guidance on how to implement it.

Dmarc verifies that the purported domain of the sender has not been impersonated using the established DKIM (DomainKeys identified mail) and SPF (sender policy framework) standards to employees, customers and partners from cyber criminals looking to impersonate a trusted domain such as a university.

Although 35% of top UK universities have a published Dmarc record, the study found that all but one have not yet set their policies to “reject” to block fraudulent emails from reaching recipients, which is the recommended and strictest level of Dmarc protection.

Setting Dmarc policies to “reject” is the only guaranteed way of preventing email spoofing, which has long been blamed for fraud victims being duped by social engineering techniques.

Opting to set to set the policy to “none” will merely alert the domain owner of potentially suspicious activity, but will warn not the recipient of fraudulent emails.

Setting the policy to “quarantine” also notifies the domain owner and potentially offers some protection by sending the email to “spam” or “junk” folders, but the result depends on the delivery policy of the email provider and therefore does not provide guaranteed protection.

This means in the run up to the announcement of A-level results on 15 August 2019 and immediately thereafter, the majority of those communicating with universities about course placements could be targeted by fraudsters with emails that appear to come from universities.

With a record 40% of UK school leavers applying for higher education places this year, more than 230,000 prospective students will be eagerly awaiting email correspondence regarding their applications.

“This is a rare occurrence when we can with 100% certainty predict a cyber attack in which we will see tens of thousands of school leavers targeted by phishing emails,” Kevin Epstein, vice-president of threat operations at Proofpoint, told Computer Weekly.

“A-level results day in combination with a lack of Dmarc protections provides a degree of specificity about attacks that is rare in the cyber security industry,” he said.

The Proofpoint study comes just weeks after Lancaster University reported an incident to the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in which personal data breaches had resulted in fraudulent invoices being sent to some undergraduate applicants.

A recent report by the NCSC revealed that university-related phishing scams have significantly increased over the past year, while its list of top 10 phishing takedowns in 2018 included three universities and the Student Loans Company.

“By not implementing simple, yet effective email authentication best practices, universities may be unknowingly exposing themselves and their students to cyber criminals on the hunt for personal data,” said Epstein.

“Email continues to be the vector of choice for cyber criminals. Proofpoint researchers found that the education sector saw the largest year-over-year increase in email fraud attacks of any industry in 2018, soaring 192% to 40 attacks per organisation on average.”

According to Epstein, institutions and organisations in all sectors should look to deploy authentication protocols, such as Dmarc, to shore up their email fraud defences.

“Cyber criminals are always going to use events like A-levels results day to drive targeted attacks using social engineering techniques such as impersonation, and universities are no exception to this,” he said.