Implementing Dmarc a top priority for UK

The UK has one of the weakest anti-phishing capabilities, according to the first UK industry cyber exposure report by Rapid7, based on a study of 253 of the largest firms listed on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250+).

The security firm appraised the companies’ exposure to certain cyber security risks by scanning the internet for exposed systems and devices in the first quarter of 2019 and using data made available through interactions with public-facing systems over the internet.

According to Rapid7, this is the most comprehensive and accurate public report covering the real-world internet presence of a national economy to date, providing a clear indication of the resilience against cyber attacks of the top private sector organisations and industries – the UK’s major employers.

This can be used to facilitate more accurate security budget allocation, help target efforts to reduce exposure to the industries that need it most, and enhance cooperative efforts between government and the private sector to better protect users and companies alike, the report said.

The study found that 88% of the UK organisations scanned have weak or non-existent phishing defences, such as implementing the domain-based message authentication, reporting and conformance (Dmarc) protocol in the public email configuration of their primary email domains.

This is the weakest anti-phishing showing of all the Rapid7 industry cyber exposure reports to date, coming in higher than the US-centric Fortune 500 (73%) and the Australasia-centric ASX 200 (78%), although these figures showed that Dmarc needs attention in these regions too.

UK firms lack basic phishing protection The report noted that most (70%) of the UK firms scanned had not implemented Dmarc, a basic modern protection against phishing, despite the fact that phishing remains one of the most common cyber attack vectors corporations face today and the availability of guidance on how to implement it from the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which has also championed the use of Dmarc. Dmarc enables organisations to signal that they are using email authentication to prove emails are not forged, provide an email address to gather feedback about messages using their domain – legitimate or not, and apply a policy to messages that fail authentication. Properly configured Dmarc records with “quarantine” or “reject” policies applied have active email defence measures in place, but the study found that several UK industry sectors did not have Dmarc configured to “quarantine” or “reject”. Only three UK industry sectors – technology and telecommunications, materials and mining, and real estate – have instances of organisations that have applied both policies, the study found. “We need to get to the point that every email administrator sees Dmarc implementation as a basic part of their job” Tod Beardsley, Rapid7 “Planning and deploying a properly restrictive Dmarc configuration takes time, but it’s a time investment that can vastly improve a company’s internal and external email security posture,” said Tod Beardsley, research director at Rapid7. “Otherwise it is free – it is just a configuration setting, not a product that anyone is going to sell you, but it is a standard that has been around for around seven years and is the minimum an organisation should be doing to counter phishing, which is the top way attackers are getting into networks,” he told Computer Weekly. “We need to get to the point that every email administrator sees Dmarc implementation as a basic part of their job, and the failure to use Dmarc is being flagged in a way similar to the Chrome browser’s flagging of websites not using encryption,” said Beardsley.

Third-party web services pose a risk The second priority for UK organisations after phishing protection, through implementing Dmarc at the very least, said Beardsley, is reducing third-party web exposure. The internet has become the backbone of international commerce in virtually every industry and locale, but as a result, the report said it was almost impossible to have a website, business process or digital storefront without relying on some outside party. As a firm’s digital footprint expands, the report said the more the details of these third-party dependencies leak out through necessarily exposed metadata required to keep these services connected and operating smoothly. As a result, the study found that every organisation in the FTSE 250+ was vulnerable to targeted phishing attacks based on the third-party service metadata they expose in their domain name system (DNS) records. In addition, the study found every organisation places itself and its website visitors at risk due to reliance on improperly configured third-party web services, with only five primary websites providing even a thin layer of third-party protection through the use of content security policies. The study found that many organisations across UK industry sectors signal how many and which cloud service providers they use in their DNS metadata, with 114 organisations using between two and seven cloud service providers. “This information can be used to craft highly effective, targeted attacks, among other actions,” the report said. If organisations begin to stray from established and resilient service providers, the report said they increased their risk of successful phishing and other types of attacks by observant, capable attackers who simply need to make a handful of DNS queries to create a list of targets. But most DNS “validation” records are required only once, and therefore Rapid7 recommends that they are removed after the initial validation has occurred.