Rapid7 hits out over botched vulnerability disclosure

JetBrains, the maker of a continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) server platform called TeamCity, and cyber security firm Rapid7, are trading blows over the handling of two serious vulnerabilities in the service as customers rush to patch in the face of confirmed exploitation.

The two issues in question are tracked as CVE-2024-27198 and CVE-2024-27199. The first is an authentication bypass flaw in TeamCity’s web component via an alternative pass issue, with a CVSS base score of 9.8, meaning it is a critical issue. The second has the same effect, but has a CVSS base score of 7.3.

In Rapid7’s blog posting detailing the issues, Rapid7 principal researcher Stephen Fewer, who discovered the vulnerabilities, wrote: “Compromising a TeamCity server allows an attacker full control over all TeamCity projects, builds, agents and artefacts, and as such is a suitable vector to position an attacker to perform a supply chain attack.”

At the core of the disagreement lies a difference in approaches to vulnerability disclosure and patching.

The vulnerabilities were disclosed to JetBrains via its coordinated disclosure policy on Thursday 15 February 2024. JetBrains acknowledged this on Monday 19 February and reproduced the issues on Tuesday 20 February after being provided with technical analysis by Rapid7.

In Rapid7’s version of the narrative, JetBrains then suggested releasing patches privately before a public disclosure. It responded by emphasising the importance of coordinated disclosure, and outlined its stance against so-called silent patching.

Things then went quiet for several days until Friday 1 March, when Rapid7 went back to JetBrains and restated a request for more information about affected versions of TeamCity and vendor mitigation guidance. It was advised of the assigned CVE numbers, but otherwise told the issue was still under investigation.

Then, on Monday 4 March, with no communication to Rapid7, JetBrains published a blog announcing the release of the new version of TeamCity, which patched the vulnerabilities. Rapid7 said it expressed its concern that the patch was released without notification or coordination, and with no published advisories.

Under its own vulnerability disclosure policy, if Rapid7 becomes aware a silent patch was issued, it will “aim to publish” details of the vulnerability within 24 hours, which it has now done.

JetBrains has since published a blog on the issue, and an advisory, and stated that the CVEs were included in the release notes for the new version of TeamCity, but it has not directly responded to Rapid7’s concerns about the uncoordinated disclosure.

In JetBrains’ version of the story, it does not dispute it proposed what Rapid7 would term a silent patch, but maintained that this disclosure method followed its coordinated disclosure policy.

It said it wanted to follow this path to enable customers to make an informed decision about the risk level, to give them time to upgrade, and to stop less skilled attackers from exploiting the flaws in the interim.

JetBrains said it made a decision not to make a coordinated disclosure after learning that this would mean Rapid7 would publish full technical details of the vulnerabilities at the same time the patches dropped.

“To reiterate, we never had any intention to release a fix silently without making the full details public. As a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA), we assigned CVE IDs for both issues a day after receiving the report,” wrote Daniel Gallo, TeamCity solutions engineer at JetBrains.

“We suggested disclosing the details of the vulnerabilities in the same way we have followed in the past, with a time delay between releasing a fix and making a full disclosure, which allows our customers to upgrade their TeamCity instances.

“This suggestion was rejected by the Rapid7 team who published full details of the vulnerabilities and how to exploit them a few hours after we had released a fix to TeamCity customers.”