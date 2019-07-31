Cisco pays $8.3m after whistleblower discloses security flaws in video surveillance system

Cisco Systems has agreed to pay $8.3m after being accused of knowingly supplying video surveillance technology containing serious security vulnerabilities to the US federal and state governments.

The case, brought by a former employee of a Cisco partner company in Denmark, is the first successful cyber security complaint to be brought against a US technology company under US whistleblowing legislation.

Cisco Systems has agreed to settle allegations filed under the False Claims Act that it knowingly sold video surveillance software that exposed federal, state and local government agencies in the US to the risk of unauthorised access and tampering for at least four and a half years.

Cisco’s video surveillance management software suite is widely used by government bodies, prisons, schools and shopping centres in the US and Europe to manage and control thousands of surveillance cameras running on digital networks.

The company supplied the software to agencies including the US Department of Homeland Security, the Secret Service, the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Marine Corps and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to a complaint unsealed today in the the New York Western District Court, Cisco allegedly failed to disclose known vulnerabilities in the software which could have given hackers access to the computer networks of sensitive government agencies, schools and hospitals, despite internal warnings.

Lost job after blowing the whistle Video surveillance expert James Glenn, who worked for Cisco reseller NetDesign in Copenhagen, Denmark, alerted Cisco’s product security incident response team to serious vulnerabilities in flagship video surveillance software in October 2008. Cisco failed to reply to Glenn’s report and his follow-up letter. Glenn ultimately lost his job in what his company described as a cost cutting measure, his lawyers told Computer Weekly. Glenn said in a statement: “The tech industry does not fulfil its professional responsibility to protect the public from its products and services. There is this culture that tends to prioritise profit and reputation over doing what is right. I hope coming forward with my experience causes others in tech companies to think about their ethical mandate.” Cisco Cisco Glenn claimed that anyone with a moderate grasp of network security could exploit the software to gain unauthorised access to the stored video, could bypass physical security systems and gain administrative access to the entire network of government agencies without detection. “The problem was that there was some code embedded in the software that left open a loophole so that, as someone with very limited access, you could gain administrative access and so eventually build a backdoor into the system for yourself – and it would not log the creation of that administrator account,” said lawyer Mike Ronickher, representing Glenn. “You could essentially have free rein over the software – modify, delete anything you wanted. Depending on how it was set up with a particular installation, that would give you access to anything that was networked to the system. You would get not only the surveillance manager itself, the computers that were running them, but typically they would be installed connected to the physical security, so you could gain access to e-card readers and alarms.”

Lawsuit filed Glenn’s lawyers filed a complaint, known as qui tam lawsuit, against Cisco on behalf of the federal government, 15 states and the District of Columbia, which bought the Cisco equipment in May 2011. The Attorney General’s office in New York acted on behalf of the 15 states during the settlement negotiations. Cisco issued a best-practice guide followed by an updated version of its video surveillance software in September 2012 which it claimed addressed the problems Glenn had identified more than three years earlier. It disclosed the vulnerabilities to the public and its customers in July 2013, four years and nine months after Glenn had first alerted it to the problems. The company said it was pleased to resolve the dispute and that there was no suggestion that any unauthorized access took place to customers. video. Cisco has issued further alerts about serious security vulnerabilities, unconnected with Glenn’s findings in its video surveillance software manager software since July 2013. In September 2018, Cisco reported that some configurations on the system contained a hard-coded password that could have enabled hackers to log on and execute commands as a “root user”. In May 2019, Cisco advised that some versions of the software contained a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to download sensitive files.