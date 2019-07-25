Dmitry Naumov - Fotolia
Crown Commercial Service to replace Crown Marketplace
The Cabinet Office’s executive agency tweaks its modernisation strategy to boost government procurement efficiency and advances its own technology agenda
Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is to replace
CCS, an executive agency of the Cabinet Office, provides central government departments with a procurement service in the form of running competitions. Some £15.7bn of government spend has gone through its commercial agreements in the past financial year, an increase of £2.7bn from the prior year.
A key area of the report is related to the future development of
The future of
Also on the
In July, the agency announced an ICT procurement deal designed specifically for education bodies, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) increasing their participation, which also reflects its new approach.
“Category strategies shape the current and future portfolio of commercial agreements and the way in which they are designed to bring customers and suppliers together, increasingly through
Commercial benefits to customers outlined in the report include helping nine government customers in education generate £161,500 in savings in the purchase of IT hardware such as laptops, tablets
The agency also claims to have helped 12 customers save 69% on average in their mobile voice and data spend through aggregated further competition. Compared to the prices they were paying, the CCS said it has generated the equivalent to £1.9m over a two-year period.
A case study at Croydon Council has also been outlined in the report, where the CCS helped streamline the local authority’s software packages by moving to one cloud-based system under G-Cloud, saving £250,000 and improving service delivery.
Internal technology risks
Key technology risks to the CCS and the associated ongoing mitigation action that is being taken have also been
One such area of risk is
The CCS stated it has been working with other departments in building and retaining an “effective security talent base”, in addition to driving a security culture across the business and supply chain.
Technology innovation is another area of risk outlined in the report. To address its failure to keep up with technology developments, CCS has expanded its architecture function and set up innovation hubs where it works with suppliers in the exploitation of new tools.
