CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

7 March 2023

Can the UK keep its fintech crown?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, two years after the Kalifa report laid out a roadmap for continued fintech sector growth, UK entrepreneurs and startups are worried about the lack of progress. We look at the top tech trends in retail and find out which companies are leading the way. And we examine six ways to slash IT emissions. Read the issue now.

