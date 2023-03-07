CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Can the UK keep its fintech crown?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, two years after the Kalifa report laid out a roadmap for continued fintech sector growth, UK entrepreneurs and startups are worried about the lack of progress. We look at the top tech trends in retail and find out which companies are leading the way. And we examine six ways to slash IT emissions. Read the issue now.
Two years on from the Kalifa report, UK fintechs speak out
Two years after the UK government’s Kalifa fintech report, entrepreneurs warn of a continuing Brexit headache and slow regulatory reform
Top trends in tech, and retail’s early adopters
Computer Weekly identifies the retail industry’s early adopters of what McKinsey & Co deems the top tech trends