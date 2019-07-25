HPE and SAP among tech industry backers of UN climate change mitigation campaign

A slew of high-profile tech giants, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and SAP, have pledged to support a United Nations (UN)-backed climate change mitigation campaign.

The tech giants are among 28 firms, spanning 17 different sectors, to have committed to do more to help slow the rate at which the Earth’s temperature is rising, and undertake work to help the planet achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

This is in response to an open letter, penned by a coalition of UN members and supporters, who called on private businesses to do more to address the risks talked about in a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change if global warming exceeds 1.5°C.

Other tech firms to have joined the initiative include BT, Vodafone Group, Signify and Singtel, while the representatives from other sectors include pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, consumer goods company Unilever and financial services behemoth Zurich Insurance.

“Climate leadership has never been more important than it is right now, and it is inspiring to see so many diverse companies and brands boldly raising their ambitions,” said Lise Kingo, CEO and executive director of the UN Global Compact.

“Leading companies are already proving that 1.5°C-compliant climate targets are possible, and I encourage all businesses to seize this opportunity to position themselves at the forefront of this movement and contribute to the achievement of the sustainable development goals.”