Why investment is needed in the cyber insurance market

There has been a significant and important increase in the number of companies, both large and small, deciding to seriously invest in cyber security services over the past few years. However, certain areas of the cyber industry still need development to help companies be fully cyber prepared.

This is most evident when businesses experience a cyber incident and lack clarity on how to proceed with recovering any financial or commercial losses resulting from the incident.

This grey area has meant that companies are using their standard commercial policies when claiming for damages that have resulted from a cyber incident. However, because these policies do not specifically exclude cyber matters, this process has been dubbed “silent cyber”.

While insurers are missing out on a considerable business market and will look to stop silent cyber, companies that use these commercial policies may also be putting themselves at risk of a complicated claims process that may be ultimately rejected. As such, businesses and insurance firms must work together to develop the cyber insurance market.