Confusing cocktail of document licensing in SAP’s Hana strategy

Many businesses appear to be taking their time migrating from SAP ECC to the S/4 Hana ERP (enterprise resource planning) platform. At the same time, SAP has introduced a document licensing metric that provides a way for organisations to connect third-part applications to SAP software – but the definition of a SAP document is unclear and requires clarification from SAP account teams.

SAP has aggressive targets to move its customers over to the new S/4 Hana system, which means IT leaders are likely to find their SAP account manager offering great deals on SAP’s enterprise cloud and Hana product families. However, as Computer Weekly has reported previously, there are some IT departments that are happy with their ERP – and some are not keen to migrate over to a cloud platform.

The company has publicly stated that businesses will be supported on its ECC ERP platform until 2025. The migration path for ECC customers is from this older platform to its in-memory offering, S/4 Hana. It is also pushing the Hana Enterprise Cloud, which SAP has ambitious plans to grow by 35% in 2020.

In a transcript of the company’s first-quarter 2019 earnings call, posted on the Seeking Alpha financial blogging site, SAP CEO Bill McDermott said: “S/4 Hana adoption grew to more than 10,900 customers, up 30% year on year.”

But progress to the new ERP platform has been slow. A recent study from third-party support company Rimini Street reported that nearly 80% of SAP licensees plan to continue to run their customised, mature SAP systems to at least, or beyond, SAP’s planned 2025 end of ECC6 mainstream maintenance date.

Rimini Street reported that about two-thirds of the IT leaders it surveyed said they currently had “no plans to migrate” or were “undecided” about moving to S/4 Hana in the next 18 months. The main reasons they gave for not moving to S/4 Hana were a lack of resources, no business justification and a preference to maximise investment in current applications.

The Rimini Street survey, of 148 professionals in IT finance and procurement professionals (C-suite to management levels), estimated the average cost of moving to S/4 Hana at $34m.

Rimini Street CEO Seth Ravin said: “With SAP’s expensive, time-consuming and resource-intensive forced migration to its S/4 Hana product, SAP 4.x and ECC licensees have two choices – stay on SAP’s vendor-dictated roadmap and continue to invest in undesired, forced upgrades, or choose a business-driven roadmap designed specifically around their business objectives.”