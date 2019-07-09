CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Steering a voyage to the cloud at Maersk
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how the world’s largest shipping company, Maersk, is steering a course to public cloud. We analyse SAP’s latest attempts to ease customers’ software licensing concerns. And we hear how one London borough, Hackney, is taking a lead in transforming digital government across the capital. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Shipping giant Maersk on taking a cloud-first approach to disrupting the competition
Rasmus Hald, who heads up the cloud centre of excellence at shipping giant Maersk, opens up about how the firm is embracing a cloud-first policy in the name of seeing off competitive threats and improving the sustainability of its operations
Confusing cocktail of document licensing in SAP’s Hana strategy
SAP wants its customers to migrate from ECC to Hana and its cloud offering and is also putting forward a new, “ambiguous” document licensing scheme
Interview: How Hackney Council will help accelerate innovation across London boroughs
Hackney Council’s director of ICT, Rob Miller, talks to Computer Weekly about how one of the most digitally advanced local authorities plans to collaborate with counterparts across the capital to revamp public services delivery