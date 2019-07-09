CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

9 July 2019

Steering a voyage to the cloud at Maersk

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how the world’s largest shipping company, Maersk, is steering a course to public cloud. We analyse SAP’s latest attempts to ease customers’ software licensing concerns. And we hear how one London borough, Hackney, is taking a lead in transforming digital government across the capital. Read the issue now.

