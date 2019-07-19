Second CyberThreat Summit announced by NCSC and SANS Institute

As part of its commitment to encourage and foster a better understanding of the cyber threat and how best to counter it, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is partnering with the SANS Institute to host a second two-day technical conference for cyber security professionals.

CyberThreat 2019 is designed for technical professionals in cyber security and will take place in London at the Riverbank Park Plaza Hotel on 25 and 26 November, with the aim of developing the professionals who help make the UK cyber safe.

The summit will provide the opportunity for the best and brightest technical experts from the cyber security community in the UK and further afield to discuss the full spectrum of offensive and defensive disciplines, and to encourage collaboration.

It will also showcase case studies from the field and new security tools to enable those working in cyber security, in both industry and government, to share experiences and best practice in the critical role they perform protecting the UK’s national infrastructure and population from cyber attacks.

The summit will again feature hands-on challenges for delegates including a capture the flag event, interactive hackable badges, team problem solving and hackathons against some of the latest devices and products.

Organisers plan to blend presentations from world-renowned industry experts with cutting edge, interactive tech features, including internet of things (IoT) hacking, critical control system forensics, and a dedicated games area featuring retro and modern consoles. There will also be talks from talented newcomers and rising industry stars, as well as the opportunity to network with industry peers.

“We’re looking forward to working with SANS to build on the success of last year’s CyberThreat summit to bring together the sharpest minds from the world of cyber security to exchange ideas and inspire new thinking,” said Paul Chichester, NCSC director of operations.

“It’s vital that these ideas come from as wide a talent pool as possible, which is why this year we’re encouraging greater diversity of participation so that the UK remains at the forefront of innovation in cyber security.

Stephen Jones, managing director for the UK & Nordics at the SANS Institute, said: “Last year hundreds of practitioners attended CyberThreat 2018. The first summit of its kind, it was designed specifically for hands-on cyber security practitioners, providing an opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, to learn the latest cutting-edge techniques and take part in technical challenges designed to test their skills against industry peers.



“CyberThreat 2019 will once more bring together the best technical people from across all areas of the cyber community, from experts with the deepest technical knowledge to some of the most exciting emerging talent in the industry today,” said Jones.



“In 2019, we will continue to drive for greater diversity among our participants, and particularly welcome submissions for papers from women in the industry. Like last year, our goal is to bring together both world-leading and emerging experts of the future in this critically important summit to deliver unparalleled content and discussion across the critical areas of cyber security,” he said.

James Lyne, chief technology officer at the SANS Institute, said: “The summit provides a unique opportunity to bring together practitioners from both government and the commercial world to share cyber security experiences and to acquire new technical skills and knowledge.

“We also want the summit to play a role in helping to address the cyber skills gap, by developing and enthusing both new and existing talent. If you’re a hands-on cyber security practitioner who spends time at the keyboard thwarting cyber criminals, this is the event for you,” he said.