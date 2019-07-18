Office workers lose out with poor-quality tech

Most office employees feel they don’t have the right technology at work to do their jobs properly. A survey of 2,000 office workers across the UK for Insight’s The Employee Experience report found that 1.8 billion hours a year are being wasted – equivalent to 14 days a year per person – because the technology that staff are given is not good enough.

Many of the office workers who took part in the survey said they had to wait for slow technology, jump through hoops for complicated technology, or make up for non-existent technology – such as having to travel to meetings that could easily take place remotely, said Insight.

Workers said that lack of engagement and the unavailability of useful, user-friendly technology in organisations was having a negative impact on their productivity. Respondents said that, on average, they accepted delays or a worse-than-expected outcome on a task or project three times a week, said Insight.

More than one-third of respondents (34%) agreed that a lack of support from IT “makes flexible and remote working difficult and stressful”.

According to Insight, organisations must work harder to meet the personal needs of their employees, rather than basing technology decisions purely on business goals. This means focusing on enhancing the workplace experience – for instance, by ensuring the information that employees receive is relevant and personalised.

The study showed that the more workers feel their organisation understands their needs, the more likely they are to engage with the business.

Emma de Sousa, UK managing director at Insight, said: “Businesses should strive to keep workers informed and involved. However, company information and updates are being ignored as a result of information overload.

“In contrast, as a consumer, you have access to a wide range of technology and devices, where information received and shared is tailored based on user preferences. Businesses need to take the same approach.

“Technology in the workplace that cannot help streamline communication, keep employees engaged and support a healthy work-life balance is not fit for purpose.”