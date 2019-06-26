NHSX ends digital programmes and sets out delivery priorities

Government tech tsar Matthew Gould has announced the end of various digital transformation programmes, as NHSX introduces a new approach to digitisation in the health service.

Having carried out a review of 30 different digital initiatives across the NHS, he said a number of them will be axed so that the digital delivery unit can focus on standards and platforms. The unit has also set out its delivery missions.

According to the NHSX chief, the idea is to keep the centre “as thin as possible” and create a springboard that third parties can use to build new offerings.

“This is how the internet works, and it’s the only way we’ll ever be able transform an organisation as large as the NHS,” Gould said in a blog post.

“This process has been a hugely valuable exercise, bringing together the entire tech leadership of the NHS to thrash out agreement in exactly the way that NHSX was designed to do,” he said.

Projects to be terminated include Medicines Data and Integrating Pharmacy Across Care Settings programmes, which will be included into NHSX work on interoperability.

Other projects that will end where work has or will soon be completed include NHS Wi-Fi, which has been delivered in March, and Widening Digital Participation, which is nearing its planned conclusion and will also be incorporated into wider NHSX work. Access to Service Information and Digitising Community Pharmacy are also moving to live.

The review also resulted in the definition of a list of 10 projects the NHSX will be focusing on. These cover the NHS app and citizen identity; digital child health and maternity; integrating community providers; screening; booking, referrals and appointments management; standards, including for medication; primary care; urgent and emergency care; social care; and local capability.

The Local Health and Care Records Exemplars, the Global Digital Exemplar programme and NHS Digital Academy will also continue.