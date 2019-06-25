Growing diversity of datacentre types revealed in latest Vertiv 2025 market predictions study

What constitutes a datacentre is becoming an increasingly complex question to answer as the variety of deployment types and use cases continues to grow, data from Vertiv suggests.

In an update to a piece of research that the datacentre power equipment supplier conducted five years ago, it polled 800 professionals employed in this field and found a huge variation in the types of facility they work in today compared with the previous survey.

The initial survey quizzed datacentre workers on how they thought the datacentre industry would change in the decade up to 2025 from a market forces and technology perspective.

The updated report aims to see how close to reality some of these predictions are proving so far, while shining a light on some of the emerging and previously unforeseen trends that are affecting the datacentre industry in 2019.

Chief among the changes is the growing variety of facilities that respondents may find themselves working in during 2019 compared with five years ago.

“Today, when we say datacentre, it is necessary to specify exactly what type of facility we are talking about,” says the report.

“Is it the high-performance computing facility with rack densities approaching 50kW? The hybrid enterprise datacentre that is increasingly managing resources across cloud, colocation and multiple distributed sites? Or is it those distributed sites themselves, which are becoming more critical as service and applications move closer to users?”

Just under half of respondents (48%) said they worked in “on-premise, core enterprise/private cloud environments”, while a further 20% said they were employed in managed or colocation facilities.

The remaining datacentre professionals said they worked within high-performance computing (15%), public cloud/hyperscale (10%) and edge environments (8%).

All of these environments are considered datacentres, and while there are some similarities in the types of equipment these sites are kitted out with, the physical characteristics of these sites are all very different, says the report.

“While technologies such as servers, infrastructure systems and management tools have advanced somewhat predictably, the nature of what constitutes a datacentre has changed dramatically,” it adds.

And while the variety of facilities that fall under the datacentre banner has increased, as time goes by, they are expected to be increasingly interdependent and function together to ensure that end-users’ increasingly high performance and availability demands around digital services are met.