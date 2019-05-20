Nasuni aims at analytics and fast migration to the cloud

Cloud NAS and object storage specialist Nasuni aims to help customers migrate much more quickly to its services in the cloud with the release of a set of migration tools in the next 12 months.

The software will run on customer premises, and the hope is it will speed datacentre-scale migrations to Nasuni’s UniFS that runs in the cloud. Chief technology officer Andres Rodriguez said migrations can currently take “a year” and he hopes that will be reduced to “three months”.

The target is customers that want to migrate “very large cloud environments” to Nasuni’s UniFS – which is S3 or Azure-based with NFS and SMB connectivity – using what Rodriguez described as “workers”, or multiple server-based migration engines that bring parallel processing to bear on the local environment as required in migration to the cloud.

This “dedicated high performance migration tool” so far is only known by its development name “Direct to Cloud”, but will get the marketing treatment before release.

Nasuni specialises in cloud based global file system provision. Its UniFS runs in the AWS and Azure clouds and allows NAS (NFS and SMB) connection to its cloud object storage back end.

It is aimed at customers that want to access cloud-based storage from any location, and in particular for large volumes of unstructured data. In particular customers that want file access from many locations, to use it as a repository for machine data from distributed locations and for workload collaboration.

A big push for Nasuni is towards customers that want cloud-native storage that then access other cloud-based services. Big among these are analytics engines.

“Clients are pushing towards native cloud services that connect directly to, for example, analytics where they gain insight in image recognition and save that to MongoDB,” said Rodriguez.

He described Nasuni as one of many “Lego blocks”; a cloud-based service that could work together with many others and that customers could knit together to meet their workloads’ needs.