Why automating finance is just an integration game

“For the next several years, leading technology providers must play a leading role in helping enterprises navigate the current storms of disruption,” says analyst firm IDC, promoting its forthcoming round of crystal ball predictions for 2023. No pressure then.

Of course, we’ve known for some time now that technology can be a differentiator. As Deloitte suggests in its report Automation with intelligence, “Organisations that are not afraid to embrace digital disruption are more likely to survive and thrive in the world of perpetual technological change”. Throw economic change, political instability and skilled worker shortages into the mix and we might be onto something.

It all centres around building organisational resilience, through improved decision-making and business process agility capable of reacting quickly to changing needs. McKinsey puts the onus for this on chief financial officers (CFOs), claiming “finance leaders are deeply involved in determining how businesses adapt to significant changes in how work gets done – particularly in places where digital and finance intersect”.

In truth, it’s difficult for CFOs and technology leaders to know where to prioritise investments that will have the biggest impact. The reality is that improving processes and integrating financial data into tools that enable improved planning and decision-making are increasingly key to business success. Given the current economic pressures and unprecedented skills shortages, this is clearly not an easy task. It demands investment and almost certainly calls for increased automation.

It’s what Gartner refers to as “hyperautomation”, an approach that enables organisations to “rapidly identify, vet and automate as many processes as possible using technology, such as robotic process automation (RPA), low-code application platforms (LCAP), artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual assistants.” The key here is a joined-up automation strategy – one that transforms how organisations manage content and data, enable workflows, and visualise performance and even forecast strategies.

Gartner expects that by 2024, organisations will lower operational costs by 30%, by combining hyperautomation technologies with redesigned operational processes. It will, says the analyst, be “a key factor in enabling enterprises to achieve operational excellence, and subsequently cost savings, in a digital-first world”.

For Alok Ajmera, CEO of corporate performance management software firm Prophix, central to this is finance, and he’s seeing some traction in the market. He says companies that develop automation tools for the finance function “appear to be finding a receptive audience in the office of finance”, where “CFOs, controllers and finance professionals are automating their spreadsheets, tech and processes, as part of their evolution from being numbers clerks to higher-level, trusted corporate advisers”.

Make automation count In an ideal world, the tech is new and shiny, compatible and connects without any hint of interoperability or latency issues, but in reality, legacy technologies tend to throw a few spanners into the works. Understanding how to manage this cost-effectively is key to progress and one of the sticking points for current transformations. While organisations may understand the vision and the value of automation, it can also seem an expensive problem to solve and scale. According to analyst Forrester, successful automation projects share certain characteristics – outcome clarity, stable data, alignment of digital skills and acceptable governance and control. The value to the business and the potential to transform and disrupt the current state also drive adoption. How does this marry with the real world? According to Colm Carey, chief analytics officer at AA Ireland, a Tibco customer, there’s a huge push for new data and models within the business, to identify and then select profitable customer types. It means the firm’s automation processes have to get a lot more sophisticated. “Our goal is to optimise pricing, understand the types of customers we’re bringing, and the types we’re trying to attract,” says Carey. “We would like to tie that across the business. Marketing will run a campaign, trying to attract a lot of customers, but maybe they’re not the right type. If the call centre is going to be very busy that week, what’s the point of driving a lot of demand there?” It’s here that finance data becomes key. The business needs to evaluate huge volumes of data to understand the market, its customer base, and also its own financial status. To have a workable, predictive model requires financial data at its core. “Data comes in and goes out to models seamlessly without disruption, basically providing real-time predictability,” says Carey. “Rather than just predicting, it’s ‘If I increase or decrease discounts, what’s the uplift in volume and profitability?’”